'Falling in Love', Literally: US Couple Trips During Wedding Dance, Video Goes Viral

With a set-up that appeared to be borrowed from movies, this US couple took the centre stage for their first dance together after the wedding. Friends, guests encircled the newlywed for probably the most important dance of the couple’s life. Everything looked perfect until the couple tumbled to the ground in their bid to strike a signing off pose. The video showed the bride bending backwards for the final pose but because of the weight of her elaborate gown and sandals, she lost balance and fell taking the groom down with herself.

While the moment was surely not the climax that the couple would have liked, the bride, Marie Blanchard took the incident sportingly. She posted the clip on her Instagram profile along with a caption where she called it Falling in Love and wrote, Not exactly the finale I had in mind. Not sure he understood the assignment! Not sure I cared Can’t really blame him with all 5’9 of muscle + Galia Lahav weight. I just know that I had the time of my life, could not stop laughing and poor David was/still is mortified"

View this post on Instagram

Since being posted online, the video has received over 5 lakh views along with nearly 20 thousand likes on Instagram. Reacting to the video, users lauded Marie for taking the incident sportingly and wished the couple for their life together Some users also shared their concerns and enquired if anyone was hurt during the dance.

Marie who originally hails from Haiti is an actress and she tied the knot with her husband David Bradley in a lavish ceremony at Oheka Castle in Long Island. In another Instagram post, Marie revealed that her wedding got delayed at least thrice due to the COVID pandemic. She and Bradley got engaged back in 2019, however, the lockdowns and restrictions kept delaying their wedding before they finally said I do in front of the world.

