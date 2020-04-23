BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Falling Light Stands and Strong Wind, But this Reporter on Live TV was Unstoppable

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

Little did this action move Welker, who went on giving out information from behind the mask.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 5:59 PM IST
Share this:

When NBC's reporter Kristen Welker delivers news, it seems nothing can stop her from doing her job with dedication.

Welker was reporting live from Washington DC covering Attorney General William Barr's comments on the shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic when suddenly a gush of strong wind sent two lights fixtures in front of her crashing onto the ground. Little did this action move Welker, who went on giving out information with a facemask on.

The video of the same was shared by journalist Jeevan Vittal, who said, "That time @kwelkernbc (an already amazing journalist) became a legend."

The host from the studio is heard asking Kristen whether she is okay, to which Kristen very calmly says, "We all are okay, they just fell in front of me".

No sooner had the tweet gone viral, netizens were quick to hail the reporter's unfazed attitude. In fact, Welker herself shared a couple of jokes in this regard, one which said, "first-round pocket presence" as she dodged the lights.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,689

    +830*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,700

    +1,229*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,325

    +365*  

  • Total DEATHS

    686

    +34*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres