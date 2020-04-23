Falling Light Stands and Strong Wind, But this Reporter on Live TV was Unstoppable

When NBC's reporter Kristen Welker delivers news, it seems nothing can stop her from doing her job with dedication.

Welker was reporting live from Washington DC covering Attorney General William Barr's comments on the shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic when suddenly a gush of strong wind sent two lights fixtures in front of her crashing onto the ground. Little did this action move Welker, who went on giving out information with a facemask on.

The video of the same was shared by journalist Jeevan Vittal, who said, "That time @kwelkernbc (an already amazing journalist) became a legend."

The host from the studio is heard asking Kristen whether she is okay, to which Kristen very calmly says, "We all are okay, they just fell in front of me".

That time @kwelkernbc (an already amazing journalist) became a legend. pic.twitter.com/FhxiJp9ATw — Jeevan Vittal (@JvittalTV) April 22, 2020

No sooner had the tweet gone viral, netizens were quick to hail the reporter's unfazed attitude. In fact, Welker herself shared a couple of jokes in this regard, one which said, "first-round pocket presence" as she dodged the lights.





“If you can dodge a light stand you can dodge a ball” — Robert Kurhajetz (@rkurhajetz) April 22, 2020

Photogs and reporters worst nightmares — Tyler Greenbacker (@TGreenback) April 22, 2020

Didn’t even flinch. 🙌🏼 — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) April 22, 2020