#FallingStars2018: New Instagram Trend Flaunts Wealth through Clumsiness
After oddities such as the #KikiChallenge, Planking, Harlem Shakes, the newest trending hashtag on social media is #FallingStars2018.
The internet is a strange place, of that there can be no doubt. Yet every once in a while, a new trend emerges that makes you doubt your own eyes and or the intelligence of other people.
Essentially, it involves posting pictures of yourself, fallen face down on the ground and surrounded by the branded and luxury items you possess. Another iteration of the same hashtag is posting pictures of yourself fallen, face down again, on the stairs/plank of your private jet/yacht. You know, the simple things.
Reportedly originating in Russia, in August, the trend has become en vogue in China, where millennials have fallen for it big time. Translated literally into “flaunt your wealth” in the country’s Mandarin language, the young (and not so young) are falling over each other to have the best/most bling images.
Witness the 24-carat shenanigans below:
