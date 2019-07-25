Fame-Hungry Chinese Vlogger Dies Eating Centipedes and Lizards During Live-Stream

A Chinese vlogger has died after live-streaming himself eating centipedes and geckos.

The man, identified only by his surname Sun, was found lifeless by his girlfriend at his flat in the eastern city of Hefei, Mirror UK reported.

The 35-year-old had undertaken the stomach-churning challenge in the hope of gaining more online followers.

Previously, Sun had live-streamed himself drinking copious amounts of alcohol and eating mealworms for the platform DouYu, where he had 15,000 followers.

He would spin a wheel to choose from a host of items like centipedes, geckos, mealworms, vinegar, eggs, beer, and the clear distilled liquor baijiu.

Sun collapsed in the midst of the live-stream and his camera was still running when police later found his body.

Police have ruled out foul play but are investigating the cause of death, according to the Xinan Evening News.

His videos have now been removed from DouYu.

Recently, an Australian man died 10 days after he swallowed a gecko for a dare.

David Dowell, 34, contracted a salmonella infection after eating the lizard during a Christmas party.

Dowell was hospitalized and died after suffering for days from diarrhoea, stomach cramps and fever.