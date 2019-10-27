Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
'Fame is Prison': Lady Gaga's Tweet Draws Flak, Sparks Mixed Reactions on Twitter

Lady Gaga's tweet contained just three words: Fame is Prison, and no one knows what it means.

News18.com

Updated:October 27, 2019, 9:48 AM IST
'Fame is Prison': Lady Gaga's Tweet Draws Flak, Sparks Mixed Reactions on Twitter
Lady Gaga's tweet contained just three words: Fame is Prison, and no one knows what it means.

A few days ago, Lady Gaga broke the internet when she tweeted in Sanskrit, with desi fans going crazy trying to decipher what it means. On October 25, another one of her tweets stirred up a social media storm, with fans trying hard to decode what the American pop sensation was trying to say.

Her tweet contained just three words: Fame is Prison. And we don't really know what her message is. Maybe Lady Gaga wants to speak about the perils of being famous. But then again, it could mean anything, given that it is Lady Gaga we're speaking of.

While some supported her tweet, some responded with hilarious messages. And there were even a few who trolled her for saying fame is prison and slammed her for taking her success for granted.

