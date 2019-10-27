'Fame is Prison': Lady Gaga's Tweet Draws Flak, Sparks Mixed Reactions on Twitter

A few days ago, Lady Gaga broke the internet when she tweeted in Sanskrit, with desi fans going crazy trying to decipher what it means. On October 25, another one of her tweets stirred up a social media storm, with fans trying hard to decode what the American pop sensation was trying to say.

Her tweet contained just three words: Fame is Prison. And we don't really know what her message is. Maybe Lady Gaga wants to speak about the perils of being famous. But then again, it could mean anything, given that it is Lady Gaga we're speaking of.

Fame is prison — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 25, 2019

While some supported her tweet, some responded with hilarious messages. And there were even a few who trolled her for saying fame is prison and slammed her for taking her success for granted.

Try poverty — Melting Mermaid (@charlamanesbane) October 26, 2019

Are you okay baby girl pic.twitter.com/PzH0i19Hkr — LG Updates (@LadyGagaVegas) October 25, 2019

I'm so sorry. I can only imagine how hard it is not to be able to just go to Target or to a movie. I wish it weren't like that. I'm really sorry you're feeling it tonight... — Jen Luv (@JenLuvsReviews) October 25, 2019

As a person who has been to prison this is a huge eyeroll from me girl — ElizaBOO BLOODerick (any pronouns ok) (@LidsRodney) October 25, 2019

redistribute your wealth and go live in obscurity then — ol' what's her name (@OhDionne) October 25, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.