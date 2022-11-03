Families Camping at Australian Zoo Given 30 Seconds to Flee After Lions Break Free

The Taronga Zoo in Australia’s Sydney went into panic mode after five lions fled their enclosure, leaving dozens of overnight guests terrified. According to a report by Daily Mail, the zoo went into a lockdown after male lion Ato and 16-months cubs Zuri, Malike, Khari, and Luzuko escaped their enclosure, sparking an emergency response and prompting guests to flee their accommodation. The situation was brought under control when the lions were found in an area reportedly adjacent to the main exhibit. Notably, the animals were safely returned to their enclosure before the zoo was opened to the public again.

The officials at the Taronga Zoo revealed that the lion dug their way out as scratch marks and a damaged portion of the containment fence. Amidst this, a family who was an overnight guest in a tent at the zoo shared their account of the incident. The family, including a couple, Magnus and Dominique Perri, and their three sons, told the news outlet that they were woken up by the sound of lions roaring and grumbling at around 4 am in the morning on Wednesday.

However, the family decided to go to sleep assuming that the lions were locked in their enclosure just meters away from their tents. It wasn’t until 6.40 am that they were woken up again by an alarm. According to Mr Perri, everything happened so quickly, the family was informed it was Code One and they were supposed to clear the tent within 30 seconds.

“It just happened so quickly. Hurry up! Don’t worry about your things. This is a Code One. Get out of your tent. Leave your belongings behind. You have 30 seconds to get out. People were running out,” he said. The family admitted at the time they didn’t realize what Code One meant.

“They told us to run up to the bathroom and shower area and they locked us in. Counted everyone. Made sure everyone was in there. They said this is probably just a drill,” he added.

The zoo followed strict safety protocols and immediately acted to rectify the situation. Reportedly, four lions made their way back into the dens calmly, but one had to be tranquillized and escorted safely.

