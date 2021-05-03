Families Look for Oxygen in Vain, Try Mouth-to-Mouth Resuscitation to Help Patients as Cases Surge in UP

There has been a shortage of oxygen off late, especially in parts of Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi. Many distressing visuals of people waiting outside hospital to get treatment and those gasping for breath due to lack of oxygen have left social media teary eyed. The internet has now become a place where strangers are helping out those in need by providing contact details of hospitals that have beds available or leads for oxygen cylinders.

In a recent heart wrenching incident, two women in Bahraich of Uttar Pradesh were seen giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to their mother in order to save her life. In the viral video, they are complaining about the shortage of oxygen and lack of staff at Maharaja Suheldev Medical College.

Two daughters trying save her mother giving oxygen mouth to mouth somewhere in #behraich hospital.Everything will be remembered. When V were struggling to save ours life, u were busy in election @umashankarsingh @BDUTT @kamalkhan_NDTV @SanjayAzadSln @HindiKhaber @priyankagandhi pic.twitter.com/BdFHaZUuoZ— राघवेन्द्र सिंह गहलोत(पत्रकार) (@ThakurRaghvan) May 2, 2021

After the clip went viral, it was informed that District Magistrate Shambhu Kumar and senior doctors of the medical college reached the spot. News report mentioned that AK Sahni, principal of the medical college, said that there in no lack of oxygen. He further went on to say that by the time doctors could begin the treatment, the lady had passed away.

In another incident, something similar was seen in Agra wherein a wife was doing the same thing to save her Covid-19 positive husband. The photograph of the moment was clicked in an auto where the woman made attempts to save her dying husband. As reported by The Times of India, the woman’s effort did not bear any fruit as her husband passed away. Renu Singhal had taken her husband Ravi Singhal to four private hospitals where he was denied admission. Finally, she came to a government hospital, Sarojini Naidu Medical College. Unfortunately, she was also denied admission here and Ravi passed away in the auto rickshaw which was parked right outside the hospital.

Also, in yet another heartbreaking incident in Agra two days back a, video had gone viral where a 22-yer-od man was seen begging the cops standing there to not take away oxygen cylinders from a private hospital. The incident had gone viral on social media.

“My mother will die. Please don’t take away oxygen cylinders. I request you,” the man is heard saying in Hindi as he bows down before the cops.

The man’s mother reportedly passed away hours after the incident.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here