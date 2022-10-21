Family Claims Dengue Patient Died Due to 'Mosambi Juice' Drip in UP Hospital, Probe Ordered

A dengue patient in Uttar Pradesh’s Pyagaraj reportedly died after he was allegedly given mosambi juice instead of plasma. The hospital, where the incident took place has now been sealed and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has ordered a probe into the incident. A video which is going viral on social media shows mosambi juice inside a blood pack. Inspector General Rakesh Singh while speaking to News Agency ANI said that an investigation team has been set up to look into the reports of fake plasma being supplied to dengue patients in the area.

“Humanity got embarrassed in Prayagraj. A family has alleged that the Global Hospital in Jhalwa offered Mossami juice to dengue patient Pradeep Pandey instead of platelets. The patient has died. Please look into this matter and take immediate action,” read the caption of the video.

In the video, a man can be heard talking about a “scam” at Global Hospital in Jhalwa locality of Prayagraj. He further goes on to claim that healthcare professionals associated with it are supplying mosambi juice to patients in critical need of blood plasma. All the patients of the hospital have been shifted to other hospitals for medical treatment. Also, the district administration has ordered a three-member committee to probe the matter.

In a tweet, Deputy CM Pathak said, “Taking cognisance of the viral video at the hospital where a dengue patient was transfused with sweet lemon juice instead of platelets, on my directive the hospital was sealed and the platelet packets have been sent for testing. If found guilty, strict action will be taken against the hospital.”

UP | We've formed a team with CMO & sent to the spot. Report to be submitted within a few hours. Strict action will be taken: Dy CM Brajesh Pathak on fake plasma being supplied to a dengue patient in UP https://t.co/D7IAkMy1dw pic.twitter.com/fbp3aSh3Wm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2022

Speaking about the incident, IG Rakesh Singh told the news agency that a few suspects have been detained already.

