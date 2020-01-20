Family Finds 30.6 Lakh Stashed Inside a Second-Hand Stool, What They Did Next Will Surprise You
The footstool was part of a living room set donated to a Habitat For Humanity store by Kim Fauth-Newberry and her husband.
Photo: AP
The footstool didn’t feel right. That’s what happens when someone stashes $43,170 inside and apparently forgets about it.
Indeed, the money was discovered inside a footstool that was donated to a Michigan resale shop in Owosso Township.
Howard Kirby bought the piece and other furniture for $70 after Christmas. He was stunned Sunday when his daughter-in-law unzipped the cushion and shouted. After the shock wore off, he began the extraordinary step of returning the money to the former owners.
“I do what I can to be as much like Christ as I can, and this is the moral thing to do,” Kirby, 54, said. “This is going to help them. I’m so happy for them.”
The footstool was part of a living room set donated to a Habitat For Humanity store by Kim Fauth-Newberry and her husband. The furniture had belonged to her grandfather, Phillip Fauth, who died in July.
Fauth-Newberry said Fauth was a frugal man who always paid in cash, even $9,000 for a new roof. The newly discovered money was separated with paper clips and topped with handwritten notes.
“This is crazy,” Fauth-Newberry said Thursday, staring at stacks of hundred dollar bills.
