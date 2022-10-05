Family from Nilimari Village Lives With Several Cobras Under the Same Roof

A family in Nilimari village under Malkangiri district has been living with a couple of Cobras inside their home for a few years. Surprisingly, they are still unharmed by the poisonous reptiles and coexist peacefully. As per information the family of Nilakantha Bhumiya, a poor family of Nilimari village, discovered a couple of Cobras making the termite mound in one of the two rooms, the family did not remove them from their house. Instead, they made the snakes feel at home, fed them with milk and worshipped them. Out of three rooms, two rooms are left for snakes and being worshipped on Monday and Thursday. After the ‘snake house’ of Nilimari village came out there is a lot of discussion going on.



“I took care of them and fed them milk. But after my marriage, my family still are feeding them and keeping the place clean. We never faced any problem because of them,” said Laxmi Kabasi daughter of Nilakantha Bhumia.

According to an expert, living with poisonous snakes is dangerous. Snakes never drink milk. Therefore, it is not right to worship poisonous snakes in the house.

“It is blind belief to worship poisonous snakes. It is dangerous living with poisonous snakes. Risk cannot be avoided,” said rationalist Debendra Sutar

The snake family has become the talk of the area.

