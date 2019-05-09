Family Heirloom Turns Out to be 27 kg Pearl, Possibly World’s Largest and Costliest

A Canadian man kept a family heirloom in a safe deposit box for years, without realizing what it actually was: a 27 kg natural pearl.The pearl, possibly the world’s largest and costliest, weighs 27.65 kilograms— four times the weight of the Lao-Tzu Pearl, also called the Pearl of Allah, which until recently was thought to be the world's largest.Abraham Reyes, 34, kept the family heirloom in a safe deposit box, after it came to him from his aunt a few years ago, according to CBC.Named the Giga Pearl, the white and cream-coloured gem looks like a huge tooth.Reyes’ family “didn't know it was worth anything — didn't even know it was a pearl.”"Nobody really looked at it ... it doesn't look like a pearl," Reyes said.Two experts recently told Reyes it's the largest pearl they've ever seen. Insurance appraisers say it may be worth between $60 million and $90 million."It's priceless to me," Reyes told CBC Toronto, adding he wanted a place to show it off.Reyes had already gotten a 22-karat gold leaf octopus built to hold it."I want to find a place for it to be showcased," he said, adding he believes the pearl has scientific importance. "I believe the world should know that it does exist."