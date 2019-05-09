English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Family Heirloom Turns Out to be 27 kg Pearl, Possibly World’s Largest and Costliest
Named the Giga Pearl, the white and cream-coloured gem looks like a huge tooth.
A Canadian man kept a family heirloom in a safe deposit box for years, without realizing what it actually was: a 27 kg natural pearl.
The pearl, possibly the world’s largest and costliest, weighs 27.65 kilograms— four times the weight of the Lao-Tzu Pearl, also called the Pearl of Allah, which until recently was thought to be the world's largest.
Abraham Reyes, 34, kept the family heirloom in a safe deposit box, after it came to him from his aunt a few years ago, according to CBC.
Reyes’ family “didn't know it was worth anything — didn't even know it was a pearl.”
"Nobody really looked at it ... it doesn't look like a pearl," Reyes said.
Two experts recently told Reyes it's the largest pearl they've ever seen. Insurance appraisers say it may be worth between $60 million and $90 million.
"It's priceless to me," Reyes told CBC Toronto, adding he wanted a place to show it off.
Reyes had already gotten a 22-karat gold leaf octopus built to hold it.
"I want to find a place for it to be showcased," he said, adding he believes the pearl has scientific importance. "I believe the world should know that it does exist."
The gigapearl, an Ontario family's heirloom tracing back when the grandfather gifted it, could be the largest natural pearl #Canada #philippines #vancouver #toronto #montreal pic.twitter.com/QiH4JHUaFb— Millennials of Canada (@millennialsofCA) March 28, 2019
