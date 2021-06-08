Family In England Finds Out They Had Picnic Next To A World War II Bomb

Sometimes we show a very casual attitude to some incidents and objects lying nearby, however, they can prove disastrous. Something similar happened with a family in Nottinghamshire’s Newark town in England which will remain with them as a terrifying memory for the rest of their lives.

David and Karen Hibbert were enjoying a picnic in Thoresby Park along with their daughters when David came across an object lying next to the river.

David picked up the strange-looking object and took it to his wife to ask her if it seemed to be some kind of ammunition. However, she was unimpressed and thought that it was a kids’ toy that someone left at the spot. She asked her husband to put it back where he found it. After he put back the object, he gave it a slight “kick” and it sounded like a “metal” object. He told this to Karen, but she mocked him and asked him to ignore it.

The family continued to have food, play, and fish just 10 feet away from the unknown object.

According to a Mirror report, Karen was swiping through her social media when she opened the Facebook page of Thoresby Park and came across a post that shocked her. It revealed the object lying was an unexploded World War II-era bomb. The post stated that the place used to be an army base during that time and a controlled explosion of the object had taken place there. She told this revelation to her husband and both were left flabbergasted after realising that they were having a picnic near a bomb.

The couple then informed Nottinghamshire Police. A team soon reached the spot along with 11 Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search Regiment RLC. They safely disposed of the bomb.

Later, the Facebook page of Thoresby Park warned visitors to not touch any strange-looking object they come across and urged them to inform the relevant authorities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here