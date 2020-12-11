Family in Punjab Instructs Guests at Son's Wedding to Skip Gifts, Donate Money for Farmers' Agitation

With the farmers' protest entering its 16th day on Friday, support has been pouring in from all quarters for the agitation. Amid all the escalating tensions between the Centre and the farmers, a family in Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab has taken a novel step to lend a helping hands to the millions of farmers. For their son's wedding, the family asked their relatives and friends to donate money for the protesting farmers rather than giving them gifts.

A box to collect donations was set up at the wedding venue where the family members urged the incoming guests to donate generously for the farmers' cause instead of giving gifts to the bride and the groom.

“This is our struggle and we all must fight it together. Everyone should help them. I would like to urge the young generation to do something for society, and come out in their support,” the groom, Abhijit Singh told news agency ANI.

Punjab: Family in Sri Muktsar Sahib didn't accept gifts at a wedding ceremony & instead placed donation box asking guests to donate money to farmers protesting against new farm laws at borders of Delhi. "This is our struggle & we all must fight it together," says the groom.(9.12) pic.twitter.com/Ycb2SllZtc — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

A relative of the groom told ANI their entire family agreed to do something for the farmers.

“We were celebrating here, while the farmers are protesting; so we thought of extending our support to them,” he said.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, are protesting the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament in September by voice vote, despite objection by opposition parties.

A lot of support, monetary and otherwise have poured in from all around for the agitation. Recently, a youth from Karnal drove to his wedding venue on a tractor and not some fancy car to show his solidarity with the agitating farmers of his state.

Sumit Dhull, a resident of Sector 6 Karnal, drove a tractor to his wedding venue to support the farmers’ protest against the agriculture laws. Dhull left his decorated Mercedes vehicle back at home and took out a tractor and drove that to go to his wedding venue.

When asked why he used this unique vehicle, he said he wanted to show his support to the farmers as he himself belongs to a farming family and this was his way of doing it.

Last week, marathon talks between the government and agitating farmer unions failed to end the standoff over the new farm laws as the protestors refused to budge. Meanwhile, agitating farmers have announced that they will block railway tracks if their demands are not met by the government.