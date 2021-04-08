Family Left Heartbroken as Pet Cat That Went Missing Found Later Inside Massive Snake

Pet parents go through a tragic hurt when they lose their loving pet. And the pain is extremely hard to bear when it dies under tragic circumstances. One such heart-breaking incident took place in Thailand where a pet cat’s gruesome death has left the family in agony. A little girl was left devastated the moment she realised her pet cat was eaten by a huge snake in their house. Kanchi Nard, the owner of the cat, shared the devastating details on Facebook on April 3 along with horrendous pictures of the incident.

Narrating the incident, she details that at 3 pm her daughter Gracia was searching for their pet cat, Ho Jun, around the house but the search came to a dreadful end when Gracia found a huge snake behind their house on top of a counter. The little girl got scared and screamed to inform her mother about the reptile and saying she couldn’t find Ho Jun.

Kanchi added she had quickly realised that the worst had happened, the moment she looked at the snake’s bloated stomach. Ho Jun was eaten by the massive reptile. Kanchi shared a picture of wailing Gracia, saying she could only hug to comfort her daughter. In the pictures, a huge snake can be seen with its stomach bloated lying on a counter while a person is capturing it, Another snap is of Ho Junin a cowboy costume that will break your heart too.

Read the post here:

The post has gone viral with netizens sympathising with the terrible loss and sending their condolences. It has been shared more than 55,000 times, liked over 54,000 times and garnered more than 10,000 comments from netizens.

Kanchi shared more pictures of Ho Jun writing that she misses her feline, “I want you to be just a dream,” she added.

As the family was bearing the loss, a new costume for Ho Jun, bought by Kachin’s mother-in-law arrived a day later after the incident leaving her daughter wailing as she looked through Ho Jun’s pictures.

