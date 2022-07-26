Family Living in Breaking Bad House are Still Getting Asked if Walter White Can Come Out

Even after ten years of its conclusion, American TV drama Breaking Bad continues to be one of the most intriguing series ever made. The show still features on the watch list of many and its popularity doesn’t seem to be dying down. However, its unabated fame hasn’t brought a pleasant experience to the people who live in the Breaking Bad house.

The house, where the protagonist Walter White aka Heisenberg lived in the show, is located in Albuquerque, New Mexico state of the US. The drama first aired back in 2008 and since then the house has become one of the main attractions for Breaking Bad fans. It is currently occupied by the Padilla family, who has been living there since 1973.

But, while the house enjoys the attention, its owners say that they are troubled by people who try to re-enact a sequence from the show where Walt throws a pizza on the roof. This even prompted Frances and her husband Louis to install a fence in a bid to stop people from tossing pizzas on their roof, reported LABbible.

In addition, according to the couple’s daughter Joanne Quintana, the craze did not end even during the pandemic. After Bryan Cranston, the actor who played Walter White, tested positive for COVID-19, Quintana reportedly shared a post on Facebook where she wrote “Okay Bryan Cranston made the announcement that he has the Covid.”

This was because people would turn up at the house would try to catch a glimpse of the character who died in the show. “My question is why are people coming to the house he's not laid up here his character died in Breaking Bad,” said Quintana.

Quintana added that she is often bombarded with “stupid” questions like “Can he come out?” Agitated by this, Quintana said she doesn’t understand why anyone would want to get close to some who is infected with the virus.

In 2015, the director of the show, Vince Gilligan, even made an appeal urging people not to throw pizzas on the roof of the house. “There is nothing original or funny or cool about throwing a pizza on this lady's roof. It is just not funny. It's been done before. You are not the first,” Gilligan had said during a Better Call Saul Insider Podcast, as reported by Insider.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here