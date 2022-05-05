Family Making a Mess at Food Court in Saudi Arabia Has Internet Cringing Really Hard

An image that is doing rounds on social media has left the netizens angered. The viral pic shows how dozens of KFC containers and half-eaten meals are scattered all around the table at a food court in Saudi Arabia. The image was taken after just a few minutes after a family exited a KFC outlet. “The big family behind us at the food court when they left," read the caption of the image. Not just the table but the floor is also seen covered with the mess. While speaking to Newsweek, the internet user said that he was “shocked” when he saw how dirty the table was. “It was so dirty that three workers had to clean it instead of the usual one,” the user said. He further added that he took the picture because he had “never seen a mess this bad" in a food court.

Since uploaded, the image has garnered lots of attention from the netizens. One person wrote, “Hate people like that, I remember dinning out with my sister and she was making a mess, I brought it to her attention and she said “that’s what they’re paid for" pretty much knew we were nothing alike." Narrating his own experience, another person wrote, “I worked in retail and had a man, somewhere between 40 and 50. Ex military if I recall correctly. When customers did stuff similar to this he got up in their face saying things like “do you leave sh*t like this at home too?" and “what if I came to your work and left your stuff all over the place?" and often finished it off with “pick up and pack up all the shoes you’ve tried on, I’m here to help you not clean up after you"

“I do hate that attitude and mentality. I have rarely, if ever, seen someone sitting around just hoping someone spills and makes a huge mess so they can “do their job." 99 times out of 99 its someone who has to do extra to clean this up,(sic)" another person mentioned.

What do you think about this issue?

