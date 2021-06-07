Family Man 2's 'Chellam Sir' Has Fans Convinced He's 'Google' For Having All the Answers

Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man 2 has become a huge hit within the first weekend since its release on June 4. The show is already receiving rave reviews for its impeccable casting and brilliant storyline from both critics and fans. While Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikanth continues to be the fan-favorite in terms of character, this season, Srikanth, is receiving stiff competition from the character Chellam sir, played by Uday Mahesh.

Chellam sir is a retired member from NIA, and helps Srinkath and other members of TASC in Tamil Nadu and helps the team complete missions through valuable information, like rebel safehouses, connecting the top leaders and more. He does this with the quietness of a pro-spy and appears almost in ‘Ghost mode.’ Fans have taken to social media to express their respect takes on Chellam sir - and how he’s the human version of Google.

Chellum Sir provides access to info when nobody else can. He is basically a VPN pic.twitter.com/exvoFN7RUg— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 6, 2021

#ChellamSir Whatever the problem is, chellam has the solution for it - pic.twitter.com/1KhPUI3Z29 — S U N N Y S A N K E T H (@sunnysanketh78) June 6, 2021

Rebels: TASC can't find any of our plan,we're gonna succeed for sure.Meanwhile #ChellamSir Mini Encyclopaedia#Familyman2 pic.twitter.com/KBWYdwNPHR— Rahul (@__r_a_h_u_l___) June 6, 2021

Only #ChellamSir can actually tell you ki PM Cares Fund ka paisa kahan use hua pic.twitter.com/MvIK4QPhH6— Siddharth Setia (@ethicalsid) June 6, 2021

When Srikant asked for Important info #ChellamSir : pic.twitter.com/2E3VVzoqWd— Unemotional Creature (@ABrainLessVoter) June 6, 2021

Within just three days of its release, Chellam sir is turning out to be the unsung hero of The Family Man 2. It would be interesting to see how his popularity increases as more people watch the second season in the coming weeks.

The Family Man led by Manoj Bajpayee is also returning soon with its third season. The espionage action-thriller is the brainchild of filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, popularly known as Raj and DK. The new season rolled out on Amazon Prime Video revived many twists and turns from the first season. Back with an edgier story and a grander premise, the plot involves a new mission for Srikant Tiwari (played by Manoj Bajpayee). The Family Man drama has so far unfolded in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kashmir. In the second season, the story was set in Chennai, London, Mumbai, and Delhi. The makers might be looking forward to the North Eastern belt of India for the major part of season 3. It will reportedly be set in Nagaland alongside Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi.

