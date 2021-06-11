Family Man Makers React to Mumbai Police’s Witty Spin to 'Chellam Sir': 'Love Our Cops' Sense of Humour'

Manoj Bajpayee’s Family Man 2 has been getting overwhelming response from the audience and the critics ever since the series was premiered on Amazon Prime on June 4. While the series is getting all the appreciation it deserves, Family Man 2 has also inspired tons of memes on the internet. Leading the way in this trend of Family Man 2 memes is the character of Chellam Sir played by actor Uday Mahesh, who now has his own cult of memes online. Not just common users, Twitter handles of various police departments have also been sharing their take on the Chellam Sir meme trend.

Joining the bandwagon, Mumbai Police shared a Chellam Sir meme with a subtle message against the use of drugs. This hilarious twist to the Chellam Sir meme attracted the attention of filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the creators of the Amazon Prime series, The Family Man. Sharing their reaction to the tweet, Raj & DK could not stop themselves from appreciating the creativity of the social media team of Mumbai Police.

Love our cops for their sense of humour 😂HAT Media team… @PoliceWaliPblic Chinmay Munghate, Anil Rajpurohit, and Sanika Sathyanesan you guys are the coolest!Thank you @MumbaiPolice for everything! 🙏— Raj & DK (@rajndk) June 10, 2021

Check out the Tweet:

And not just Raj & DK, netizens were also impressed by Mumbai Police and dropped their reaction to the now-viral tweet.

Epic— Suraj Patnaik (@surajpatnaik16) June 11, 2021

Only Mumbai police can have such sense of humour. Kasa Kay— Rakessh (@rakesshsiingh30) June 10, 2021

Chellam sir rocks pic.twitter.com/M8qPejbMAa— प्रफुल्ल गमरे PRAFULL GAMARE (@prafull_tweetz) June 10, 2021

What’s your take on Mumbai Police’s tweet?

Known to the audience as only ‘Chellam Sir’, the character of this retired intelligence officer comes to the rescue of Bajpayee’s character Srikant Tiwari every time he is stuck in a crisis situation. With an answer for almost everything, Srikant’s troubleshooter Chellam Sir played a small but key role in Family Man 2.

Family Man 2 also marks the digital debut of actress Samantha Akkineni who is playing the character of Rajji, a member of the Tamil Rebel group from Sri Lanka. Despite very few dialogues in the series, Samantha delivered a powerful and memorable performance as an antagonist in the series.

