Family of 7 Rides on Bike with 2 Dogs and Hen, Video Evokes Laughter and Concern on Twitter

'Only in India', a Twitter user wrote while sharing the video,

News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2019, 5:19 PM IST
Family of 7 Rides on Bike with 2 Dogs and Hen, Video Evokes Laughter and Concern on Twitter
Image credit: Twitter
Even as India enforced new traffic laws with heavier penalties under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, a video that surfaced on social media is shedding poor light on the condition of commuters and traffic in the country.

Recently, a video of a family of seven riding on a single scooter along with their two dogs and a hen sparked commentary on social media. It was shared by Twitter user Rishad Cooper who uploaded the image with the caption "Only in India".

Though the location of the video is unclear, many commented on the tenacity of the family as well as the pets to sit tight on the fast moving bike with no safety gear to protect them. Children can be seen piled up one on top of the other and crammed into crevices along with a considerable amount of luggage.

The pet dogs and hen can be seen sitting with no harness.

Many found the incident hilarious.

Many felt that the video looked like a Hero bike ad.

However, others warned of the dangers of riding with seven people including kids and three animals on a two-wheeler.

Yet others thought the video was endearing, despite being dangerous.

