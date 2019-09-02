Family of 7 Rides on Bike with 2 Dogs and Hen, Video Evokes Laughter and Concern on Twitter

Even as India enforced new traffic laws with heavier penalties under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, a video that surfaced on social media is shedding poor light on the condition of commuters and traffic in the country.

Recently, a video of a family of seven riding on a single scooter along with their two dogs and a hen sparked commentary on social media. It was shared by Twitter user Rishad Cooper who uploaded the image with the caption "Only in India".

Though the location of the video is unclear, many commented on the tenacity of the family as well as the pets to sit tight on the fast moving bike with no safety gear to protect them. Children can be seen piled up one on top of the other and crammed into crevices along with a considerable amount of luggage.

The pet dogs and hen can be seen sitting with no harness.

Many found the incident hilarious.

the bike failed SUVs — suman kumar (@skumar_94) August 30, 2019

The dog in the front near the speedometer is like "why the f**k r u recording" — Raghu (@Vakil_Raghu) August 30, 2019

Motor cycl manufacturing company should give this Family a award and analyse the safe load carrying capacity of bike — Abdul Alim Shaikh (@AbdulAlimShai17) August 31, 2019

Here's to a smaller carbon footprint — #CleanChitCommission (@2talkon) August 30, 2019

According to new transport law if any policewala stopped him, how much law has been broken and how much penalty he has to pay — abhishek kumar (@abhi_luca) September 1, 2019

Many felt that the video looked like a Hero bike ad.

Best advertising for Hero! Complete Indian family- 2 kids and 4 pets- 2 dogs and 2 hens — Saurabh Garg (@Lapse_of_Reason) August 29, 2019

I see a couple with 5 kids 2pets and 1bhk stuff on move and yeah a hero passion too — Vin D (@Vinza99) August 29, 2019

Feel we don’t have safety as a concern.. does not matter rich or poor.. is poor man ‘s life & limb cheaper than a rich guy ? — Namma Bengaluroo (@NammaBengaluroo) August 30, 2019

However, others warned of the dangers of riding with seven people including kids and three animals on a two-wheeler.

How risky... they should have been pulled over. — khari baat खरी बात - Please don’t follow (@kharibaat2) August 30, 2019

Yet others thought the video was endearing, despite being dangerous.

I feel jealous. It is dangerous. But such bond between family members. Poor still sticking together. I would like see how many days anyone who mock could tolerate such hardships and stick together. Even with millions some cant keep there family thst tight. — nsamuel (@nsamuel38967597) August 31, 2019

Fearless family ‍‍‍ fearless doggies .... simply extraordinary, enjoy the ride — Diya40 (@Diya401) August 31, 2019

Love that they care for their pets too. — Pinky (@Pinkzenjoy) August 30, 2019

