1-min read

'We Forgive Those Responsible For His Death': Family of American Killed By Andaman Tribe

"John had nothing but love for Sentinelese people."

Naina Chaturvedi | News18.com@Naina_2892

Updated:November 22, 2018, 2:29 PM IST
'We Forgive Those Responsible For His Death': Family of American Killed By Andaman Tribe
"John had nothing but love for Sentinelese people."
John Allen Chau, the American tourist who traveled to the North Sentinel Islands in Andaman, was killed by an isolated Sentinelese tribe, possibly on November 16.

Chau was reportedly a missionary and had visited the island group five times, strongly desiring to meet members of the tribe.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Chau's family in the US asked Indian authorities to "release Chau's friends he had in the Andaman Islands."

"Words cannot express the sadness we have experienced about this report. He was a beloved son, brother uncle and a best friend to us," the post read.

The post further says, "He had nothing but love for Sentinelese people. We forgive those responsible for his death. He ventured out on his own free will and his local contacts need not be persecuted for his own actions."

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Chau in the North Sentinel Islands in Andaman.

According to local media reports, Chau was killed by members of the hostile tribe. As soon as he set foot on the island, Chau found himself facing a flurry of arrows.

Also Read: US Tourist's Death by Sentinelese Tribe Shows Why We Need to Leave Them Alone
