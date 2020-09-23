Family Picnic Attacked by Swarming Army of Robber Crabs in Australia

If you have Ostraconophobia, then you might want to skip the pictures. While most family pictures from picnics are laughter and happiness, this family had the most terrifying images.

An Australian family’s fun family picnic was ‘attacked’ by a stampede of giant crabs, also known as robber crabs. The family was supposed to have a fun evening at their camp when the invited guests started swarming up the place. The barbeque set-up must have alerted the crabs as they quickly beelined to the camp just before supper time.

The images were uploaded by Christmas Island Tourism’s Facebook page.

The scary images are even more jarring because of the family simply enjoying their meal amidst fifty crabs crawling all over the place. The Christmas Island crabs are actually harmless and not likely attack humans. Despite that fact, a horde of animals with sharp claws is enough to scare anyone, as evidenced by some of the comments on Twitter and Facebook.

According to 9news, Christmas Island is possibly the world’s largest and best protected habitats of these crab populations. They can live more than 50 years. They are mostly nocturnal or at least prefer the dark as they venture out on adventures mostly at night or overcast days. Their daytime is spent in shelters and resting.

Amy Luetich, one of the family members present at the camp, spoke about the experience.

“We have camped in that area a few times and we have never seen so many robber crabs,” Mrs Luetich told Daily Mail Australia.

The crabs simply started climbing up the chairs, tables, and even the barbeque. As she had lived most of her life on islands, and used to seeing crabs, they were not afraid, she said. Her older son picked some by the hand and put them away. He apparently loved the task.

While the eating and sleeping areas were at some distance, one of the families said they’d felt the crustaceans tapping against their tent all night!