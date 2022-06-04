Family's Pet Tortoise Discovered in Attic After 30 Years is Still Alive

A family in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro was shocked after they found their pet tortoise that had been missing for more than 30 years. Well, that was back in 2013 and now even after 10 years the tortoise is alive and kicking. The tortoise, named Manuela, has been a part of the Almeida family since the early 1980s. Nathalye De Almeida remembers hearing stories from her mother, Lenita Almeida, about Manuela. Manuela was given to Lenita as a childhood pet. However, the tortoise went missing in 1982 when Lenita was just 8 years old. The family had suspected that Manuela must have slipped out through the front door after it was left open by the builders working there. Everyone thought Manuela would never return and has wandered away.

It later turned out that the tortoise had never really gone anywhere. In 2013, Lenita visited her childhood home with family after her father Leonel passed away. The family searched through the possessions left behind by Leonel while clearing the room. And to their surprise, they spotted something truly unexpected.

The tortoise was found alive in a box in the attic. “We were shocked. My mom arrived crying because she didn’t believe it. They found Manuela,” Nathalye told The Dodo. It is believed that the tortoise managed to survive for three decades in the store room by feeding on termites from the wooden floor.

It’s been nearly 10 years since Manuela was reunited with her family. But now, the tortoise goes by the name Manuel after a routine veterinary check-up revealed that it was a male.

According to Nathalye, Manuel has grown since then and is doing great. “I brought him to live with me because I have a lot of affection for him,” she said. She shared that people often ask her questions about Manuel and his miraculous tale of survival.

