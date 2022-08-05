Famous Scottish 'Well-Fired' Bread Rolls Have Many Takers but Not Everyone Like it

Online debate has erupted over some exceptionally well-baked, blackened bread rolls, with some claiming they are delectable and others asserting they are unhealthy, as reported by Manchester evening news. The “well-fired” corn was discovered in the Bread Stall of the Greater Manchester’s Hyde Indoor Market by a customer who posted a photo of them online, drawing a lot of comments from other Facebook users.

The blackened rolls, which are famous in Scotland, have an overdone outside with a lightly bitter flavour and are soft and chewy on the inside. While they may sound and look nice to some, people on the internet are divided.

One supporter asserted that the charred bread roll is ‘addictive’ and has rapidly become a household favourite, saying: “Jesus, these are gorgeous. When I’m in Hyde, I always pick up a dozen and some oven bottoms for my son and husband, but when they sampled one, they became dependent on them.”

Another ardent supporter stated: “love these They are spot on.” The rolls sell out first thing in the morning, according to a Scottish woman who detailed how popular they are, she said: “I’m Scottish, and back home, these well-fired rolls are gone by 8 a.m. Brown sauce and square slices are my favourites.”

However, not everyone was impressed. “Cheek of it trying to sell their charred offerings,” wrote a Facebook user. They could even be harmful to your health, according to someone else who wrote: “Definitely carcinogenic. Be cautious.”

Some users were more mellow who, while admitting that the bread was definitely not for them, acknowledged that it may appeal to others and appealed to others to just ignore and not comment anything mean if it is not their cup of tea.

The Food Standards Agency of Scotland encouraged individuals to consume less of this bread in 2018. Burnt toast, chips, and potatoes do not cause cancer, but they do not fit into the category of healthful foods, claims Cancer Research UK Acrylamide.

