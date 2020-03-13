Fan Photoshops Sanitiser to Iconic 'DDLJ' Train Scene and Kajol is on-board

Simran with a sanitizer for Raj as she runs to catch the train after Babuji’s final “jee le apni zindagi (Go, live your life)” declaration. Yes, that is how Coronavirus outbreak has made the meme lords recreate the iconic Bollywood movie scenes.

The modiification of iconic DDLJ scene with the sanitiser twist did not go unnoticed by Kajol, the actress who played the role of Simran in the 1995 blockbuster movie alongside Shahrukh Khan as Raj.

“Even Simran knows the importance of santising,” Kajol wrote as she shared the meme in her Instagram story and tagged King Khan too.





Screengrab of post shared by Kajol

The virus infection, declared as a pandemic by the World Health organization, has infected over 1, 20,000 people, while 4,720 have died. Since vaccines and other solutions to COVID-19 infection seem to be a distant thing, the only defence people have right now is to wash their hands and wear masks.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actors have issued advised their fans to stay safe and keep others around them that way too. Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachan were among the top celebrities who took to social media to spread awareness about the pandemic.

