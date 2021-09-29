Fancy Rs 20,000? Finish This Gigantic 10 Kg Kathi Roll With 30 Eggs in Delhi

A lot of us grew up watching ‘Man vs Food’ on TV, where the host, Adam, took part in food challenges. The challenges were mostly the host finishing a crazy amount of food under a specified time. While the show was US-based, India too has seen a fair amount of food challenges come up in recent years. Whether it is the Bahubaali Thali, or eating lots of momos under a time limit, Indians can now have their own food challenges. Joining the list of food challenges is a shop from Model Town 3rd in Delhi, where you can win Rs 20,000 if you finish a 10kg Kathi Roll within 20 minutes.

Instagram user the.food_cult shared a video of the owner of the shop making the giant roll. The man rolls out a giant wheat dough for the roll and puts it in the pan. He then adds a total of 30 eggs to the roll. The filling of the roll includes noodles, kebabs, and soya chaap.

While it is next to impossible to finish the giant roll within 20 mins, it is not difficult to expect that you would definitely spend some extra time in the restroom after eating it.

There are some very interesting food challenges around the world that even a lot of professional eaters have failed to complete. Take El Criminal in Mission Burrito for an example. Mission Burrito is a restaurant based in England’s Bristol city. It launched El Criminal, a burrito eating challenge in 2018. It is a colossal 5LB (Around 2.25kg) burrito that is loaded with three meats, rice, beans, salad and cheese. It weighs equal to the weight of a newborn baby. If you think, you have to only tackle the mammoth portions, wait till you watch it being served. It is smothered in a way like a criminal would, with sour cream and increasingly hot salsa dripping out. To top it off, it comes served on a foot-long bed of nacho chips.

Another difficult challenge is the 96oz Steak Challenge in The Ashville Steakhouse, England. In order to beat this challenge, you will have to eat 96oz steak that comes with five sides of onion rings, triple cooked chips, garlic bread, vegetables and salad. This is topped with peppercorn and Béarnaise sauce. It costs Rs 11,347, but anyone who can wash it down with a pint within one hour can have it for free. To date, only a professional eater from the Czech Republic has managed to complete the challenge.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here