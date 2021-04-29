Fancy Rs 7500? This US State Will Pay You to Get Vaccinated Against Covid-19

In a bid to ‘motivate’ young people to get vaccinated, a US State plans to pay them if they get their Covid-19 vaccine. West Virginia announced that it will offer a $100 savings bond to its residents aged 16 to 35 after their shot. On April 26, Monday, State Governor Jim Justice announced the decision in a briefing that the move was aimed to push the young population into getting vaccinated, who have been hesitant about receiving the jab. During the briefing, he stated that kids don’t realise how important they are in ‘shutting this thing down’, so he is trying to come up with a way to motivate them to ‘get over the hump'.

While West Virginia recorded the highest vaccination rates earlier in the year among the top US states, its progress has been slow in the past weeks. More than half its 1.5 million eligible population has received only one dose yet.It was claimed that the young population that makes up 40% of the residents ‘has not been taking the vaccines as fast as we’d like them to take them’, said Justice at a press conference, as per BBC

Justice added that if they can get to 70%, they will ‘shut the virus down’, hence, ‘masks go away, hospitalizations go away and the death becomes minimal.’The payments of $100, plus interest, will be funded from the state’s CARES Act, stated Justice adding that officials have ‘vetted this in every way that we possibly can’ ensure that the funds are used for savings bonds.

CARES Act is a coronavirus relief package of $1.9 tn that came into law in the US last month.A survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation last month states that 25% of US residents aged 18 to 29 want to ‘wait and see’ before getting vaccinated as compared to only 7% of those residents aged over 65. Young adults are found to be more skeptical about the jab than the elderly population.

