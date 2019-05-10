English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fancy Some ‘Peeled’ Chicken Nuggets? Viral Photo Sparks Twitter Debate
Comments ranged from people expressing their disgust at the chicken nuggets being 'violated' or admitting that they themselves ate nuggets the same way.
Peeled or not? | Image credit: Twitter/@kiingdiime
Loading...
Is it alright to “peel” chicken nuggets before eating them? That’s the debate raging on Twitter after one user posted on April 29 a picture of what seem to be McDonald's chicken nuggets stripped of their crispy outer coating.
‘If you know you know,' the user who goes by the name of Diamond Spruill-Rice captioned the picture, which has since received thousands of retweets and likes.
Comments ranged from people expressing their disgust at the chicken nuggets being “violated” or admitting that they themselves ate nuggets the same way.
'...me looking at that chicken being naked just don't sit right. I feel like I'm violating it,' wrote one.
Another felt peeling the nuggets was 'not the right behavior', while yet another termed the Twitter user’s 'blasphemy'.
'We're gonna need the police, the Sheriff, the FBI, US Marshalls, and Interpol for this one,” joked another. Some of the reactions were really hilarious.
However, there were many who admitted they remove the skin from their chicken nuggets before eating them.
'I thought I was the only one who did that,' one user said, while another added: 'Yooo... I thought I was the only one who does this, sauce and all!' Someone else said they felt like they 'found' their 'people'. 'Y'all might as well put the handcuffs on me now. I do this to my nuggets all the time, no questions asked,' one Twitter user said.
Speaking to Today, the Twitter user who originally posted the photo, revealed she has been eating chicken nuggets this way for years.
'I personally have been eating them that way since I was a kid and it's just a taste preference,' she said. 'I separate them, dip and eat the bare nuggets first and save the skin for last, then I dip and eat the skin,' she added.
Others too shared their stories.
‘If you know you know,' the user who goes by the name of Diamond Spruill-Rice captioned the picture, which has since received thousands of retweets and likes.
If you know you know pic.twitter.com/uenoNxSXDo— diamante✨ (@kiingdiime) April 29, 2019
Comments ranged from people expressing their disgust at the chicken nuggets being “violated” or admitting that they themselves ate nuggets the same way.
'...me looking at that chicken being naked just don't sit right. I feel like I'm violating it,' wrote one.
Another felt peeling the nuggets was 'not the right behavior', while yet another termed the Twitter user’s 'blasphemy'.
'We're gonna need the police, the Sheriff, the FBI, US Marshalls, and Interpol for this one,” joked another. Some of the reactions were really hilarious.
U probably be chilled watching movies looking at ya nuggets like “you don’t wanna get comfortable? Take these off”— #LLJolley #4evaBG (@Humblemike2x_) April 29, 2019
Hollup did you just undress them nuggets?— Y.C. (@_yungcharisma) April 29, 2019
Serial Killer alert— D. (@Davskieeeee_) April 29, 2019
However, there were many who admitted they remove the skin from their chicken nuggets before eating them.
'I thought I was the only one who did that,' one user said, while another added: 'Yooo... I thought I was the only one who does this, sauce and all!' Someone else said they felt like they 'found' their 'people'. 'Y'all might as well put the handcuffs on me now. I do this to my nuggets all the time, no questions asked,' one Twitter user said.
Speaking to Today, the Twitter user who originally posted the photo, revealed she has been eating chicken nuggets this way for years.
'I personally have been eating them that way since I was a kid and it's just a taste preference,' she said. 'I separate them, dip and eat the bare nuggets first and save the skin for last, then I dip and eat the skin,' she added.
Others too shared their stories.
I dip the skin first then I eat all the chicken with no sauce tf wrong with me— ❥•»kay.slay«•♔ (@kayDNTplay) April 29, 2019
I confess my sins. Bc same— hi (@itsalyssa_boo) April 30, 2019
SAME!! OH MY GOD IVE FOUND MY PEOPLE— Mads Wiseman (@MadsWiseman) April 30, 2019
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Row Over Ban On Celebrity Elephant ‘Ramachandran’ At Thrissur Pooram
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Row Over Ban On Celebrity Elephant ‘Ramachandran’ At Thrissur Pooram
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Does Jet Airways Need to Update its Android And iOS Apps Even Now?
- Aamir Khan Wishes Daughter Ira on Her 21st Birthday, Read His Adorable Post
- Andrew Flintoff Gives Dhol And Bhangra Lessons to British RJ Stark
- IPL 2019 | Resurgent Delhi Look to Overpower Chennai Pedigree in All or Nothing Clash
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Slept Better After Watching Smith Bat in Practice Match: Langer
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results