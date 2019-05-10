Take the pledge to vote

Fancy Some ‘Peeled’ Chicken Nuggets? Viral Photo Sparks Twitter Debate

Comments ranged from people expressing their disgust at the chicken nuggets being 'violated' or admitting that they themselves ate nuggets the same way.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 10, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
Fancy Some ‘Peeled’ Chicken Nuggets? Viral Photo Sparks Twitter Debate
Peeled or not? | Image credit: Twitter/@kiingdiime
Is it alright to “peel” chicken nuggets before eating them? That’s the debate raging on Twitter after one user posted on April 29 a picture of what seem to be McDonald's chicken nuggets stripped of their crispy outer coating.

‘If you know you know,' the user who goes by the name of Diamond Spruill-Rice captioned the picture, which has since received thousands of retweets and likes.




Comments ranged from people expressing their disgust at the chicken nuggets being “violated” or admitting that they themselves ate nuggets the same way.

'...me looking at that chicken being naked just don't sit right. I feel like I'm violating it,' wrote one.

Another felt peeling the nuggets was 'not the right behavior', while yet another termed the Twitter user’s 'blasphemy'.

'We're gonna need the police, the Sheriff, the FBI, US Marshalls, and Interpol for this one,” joked another. Some of the reactions were really hilarious.








However, there were many who admitted they remove the skin from their chicken nuggets before eating them.

'I thought I was the only one who did that,' one user said, while another added: 'Yooo... I thought I was the only one who does this, sauce and all!' Someone else said they felt like they 'found' their 'people'. 'Y'all might as well put the handcuffs on me now. I do this to my nuggets all the time, no questions asked,' one Twitter user said.

Speaking to Today, the Twitter user who originally posted the photo, revealed she has been eating chicken nuggets this way for years.

'I personally have been eating them that way since I was a kid and it's just a taste preference,' she said. 'I separate them, dip and eat the bare nuggets first and save the skin for last, then I dip and eat the skin,' she added.

Others too shared their stories.





