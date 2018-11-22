When Malaysia's First Lady Asked Imran Khan if She Could Hold his Hand
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan responded saying 'Sure' as he smile demurely, eliciting a round of cheers from the onlookers.
Malaysian First Lady Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali holding Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's hand. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter)
Imran, who had been on a two-day visit to Malaysia recently, was pleasantly surprised to find a 90-year-old fan in none other than the Malaysian First Lady, Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali. The nonagenarian displayed almost school-girl like candour when during a photo-op with Khan and her husband the Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad, she asked the former Pakistani cricketer if she could pose while holding his hand.
‘Can I hold your hand?’ Malaysian first lady asks PM Imran.— Geo English (@geonews_english) November 22, 2018
'Sure', he replies, and everyone laughs #PMIKVisitsMalaysia https://t.co/O1FBKkGvK2 pic.twitter.com/bnYTJXrFJp
The ever charming Khan responded saying 'Sure' as he smile demurely, eliciting a round of cheers from the onlookers.
The images have been going viral on social media with Khan's supporters and fans hailing the Malaysian First Lady for her warmth.
This is the sweetest thing I've seen lately!— Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) November 22, 2018
First Lady of Malaysia Malaysia Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali and Prime Minister Imran Khan in a perfectly adorable exchange! https://t.co/4TzfuvwaIt
Malaysia’s first lady Siti Hasmah Mohamad asks Pakistan's PM: "Can I hold your hand?" before the photo. "Sure"@ImranKhanPTI replies with a smile prompting laughter from those in the audience including PM Mahathir Mohamad @chedetofficial. This is how much IK is loved & respected😊 pic.twitter.com/tejwlnr5VW— Sana Jamal (@Sana_Jamal) November 21, 2018
Hahaha cute moment of First lady of Malaysia Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali with IK. pic.twitter.com/EuYbDaZRSt— Musa (@MusaVirk18) November 21, 2018
Thissss👉 is the #Highlight of #PMImranKhan’s Visit to Malaysia— Maverick 🇵🇰 (@Martial_Blood) November 22, 2018
First Lady of Malaysia asking to hold the hand of #PMIK 😄😄#SoAdorable 😍#PMIKVisitsMalaysia pic.twitter.com/NogT3gDw5n
IK was a hero long before he staked claim for political leadership. The First Lady of Malaysia did not walk up to IK for permission to hold his hand for a pic bcos he is PM of Pak, she did bcos he is a hero for a variety of reasons. Cricket, of course, is most prominent reason.— Ahmed Bilal Mehboob (@ABMPildat) November 22, 2018
What a proud moment for #Pakistan. This is what happens when a leadership is an honest person and he takes care of their Citizens. Thanks to First Lady of #Malaysia for giving this honor to Pakistan.#Isupport @ImranKhanPTI https://t.co/ifRAkgGHh4— Basit Alee Jatoi (@alibasitjatoi) November 22, 2018
