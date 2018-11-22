GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
When Malaysia's First Lady Asked Imran Khan if She Could Hold his Hand

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan responded saying 'Sure' as he smile demurely, eliciting a round of cheers from the onlookers.

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2018, 6:54 PM IST
When Malaysia's First Lady Asked Imran Khan if She Could Hold his Hand
Malaysian First Lady Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali holding Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's hand. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter)
Back in his cricketing days, Imran Khan was no stranger to women fans fawning over him. And if this video is to any prrof, not much has changed now that he is the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Imran, who had been on a two-day visit to Malaysia recently, was pleasantly surprised to find a 90-year-old fan in none other than the Malaysian First Lady, Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali. The nonagenarian displayed almost school-girl like candour when during a  photo-op with Khan and her husband the Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad, she asked the former Pakistani cricketer if she could pose while holding his hand.





The ever charming Khan responded saying 'Sure' as he smile demurely, eliciting a round of cheers from the onlookers.

The images have been going viral on social media with Khan's supporters and fans hailing the Malaysian First Lady for her warmth.



















