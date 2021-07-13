Prophecies can be spooky, let alone one made 8 years ago stating that England would lose to Italy in a penalty shootout in the Euro 2020. Nope, we didn’t make that up. A Twitter user by the handle @lawseyitfc made this eerily “prediction" all the way back in 2013. The now-viral tweet was posted by a person named Cameron using a Blackberry phone. Before you call this BS or expect a photoshopped image to appear below, here’s the actual tweet:

“England just lost the euro 2020 final against Italy on a penalty shoot out, nothing has changed then!" the user wrote on Feb 22 2013.

England just lost the euro 2020 final against Italy on a penalty shoot out, nothing has changed then!— Cameron (@lawseyitfc) February 22, 2013

Bamboozled? So was social media users and football fans.

For those unversed with the Twitter world, no, there is no edit button on the blue bird app as yet.

Coming back to the match, Luke Shaw scored in the 2nd minute to give England the lead against Italy in the Euro 2020 Final at Wembley. It was the fastest ever goal in a European final. Leonardo Bonucci equalised for the Azzuri in the 67th minute, to become the oldest player to score in a European final. Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 following extra time to secure their second European Championship title.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was the hero for the Azzurri in the shootout, while substitutes Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka failed to convert from the spot for England.

