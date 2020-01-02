Fans Annoyed as Social Media Trolls Hardik Pandya over Skin Color on His Engagement

In a bitter turn of events, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya was trolled on social media after he announced his engagement with Mumbai-based Serbian actor Natasha Stankovic on this new year.

Pandya took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message on the happy occasion, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 ❤️ #engaged."

In no time, a section of social media came down heavily on the newly-engaged couple with their racial and derogatory remarks.

From comments as lewd as "We are not ugly, we are just poor" to racially influenced memes, to comparison of the skin colors with color-contrasting sweets and food items, all flooded the social media post.

All these reflect the shallow obsession of Indians over skin colour and how 'color' stands to constantly influence the definition of beauty.

However, fans of Pandya took to Twitter to bash such a demeaning mindset of people and urged netizens to view the 'self-made man' beyond his skin colour and money.

People are trolling @hardikpandya7 for his engagement but doesn't appreciate the journey he came across to earn all of this. He had no godfather but earned through his talent and hardwork. Instead of trolling #HardikPandya learn and appreciate him. — Shubham Baldawa (@ShubhamBaldawa1) January 2, 2020

I'm no fan of #HardikPandya but to mock n meme him for his skin colour bcz he's dating a white woman is plain shitty behaviour. Some of u "adults" need schooling in decency. — Lord_VoldeMaut ️‍ (@Lord_VoldeMaut) January 2, 2020

The amount of shaming of #HardikPandya because of his looks, despite being a stupendous cricketer, just because he got engaged to a white skin girl is UNBELIEVABLE! Eerie silence from those who have tried to get people fired from job for body shaming a woman! — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) January 2, 2020

#HardikPandya threadHe is being trolled for being a dark complexion guy who got a fair girl.Trolls are all over the places saying shameless things like "paise ka kamal" "paisa ho to kya kuch nhi ho skta" "aise kalwe ko ye kaise mil gyi" and shit.Ok first offHow dare you?1/n — Utkarsh (@jstutkarsh) January 2, 2020

#HardikPandya and #NatasaStankovic got engaged Cant understand all the hate he's getting, he's Indias most important player right now! pic.twitter.com/CZJwHnEaDF — Malayalam BoxOffice (@malyalammovieBO) January 2, 2020

