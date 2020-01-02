Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Fans Annoyed as Social Media Trolls Hardik Pandya over Skin Color on His Engagement

However, fans of Pandya took to Twitter to bash such a demeaning mindset of people and urged netizens to view the 'self-made man' beyond his skin colour and money.

News18.com

Updated:January 2, 2020, 6:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Fans Annoyed as Social Media Trolls Hardik Pandya over Skin Color on His Engagement
(Image credit: Instagram / Twitter)

In a bitter turn of events, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya was trolled on social media after he announced his engagement with Mumbai-based Serbian actor Natasha Stankovic on this new year.

Pandya took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message on the happy occasion, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 ❤️ #engaged."

In no time, a section of social media came down heavily on the newly-engaged couple with their racial and derogatory remarks.

From comments as lewd as "We are not ugly, we are just poor" to racially influenced memes, to comparison of the skin colors with color-contrasting sweets and food items, all flooded the social media post.

All these reflect the shallow obsession of Indians over skin colour and how 'color' stands to constantly influence the definition of beauty.

However, fans of Pandya took to Twitter to bash such a demeaning mindset of people and urged netizens to view the 'self-made man' beyond his skin colour and money.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram