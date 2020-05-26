Fans are Already Coming Up With Theories as Netflix's 'Dark' Has a Release Date

'Everything is connected,' is a line we often use to describe co-incidental events which happen through our lives.

But it also sums up Netflix's show, Dark.

The German show, which instantly won viewers over in 2017 when it released, has puzzled and frightened fans more than anything - it made everyone turn into sleuths trying to guess all the plot points(and there were so many plot points.)

Season 2 ended on an even more confusing plot point - not only was there time travel, now there was probably parallel universes also.

As a release date for the third season was announced (27th June, the day of the apocalypse) people have come up with memes and theories even before the show makes its way to the streaming platform.





Save the date #DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/cc4Hx94mfX — duds ta lendo the witcher (@sadlattuce) May 26, 2020

THE END IS THE BEGINNING AND THE BEGINNING IS THE END EVERYTHING IS CONNECTED . #DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/GZwqWokxzI — melody pond (@TimeTraveling6) May 26, 2020

Me trying to remember the relations in dark for season 3



#DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/pkpYX9GU1J — Arbaz Khan (@Arbaax7) May 26, 2020

All of this (the exact same events) has already happened before! (In a parallel universe!?)#DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/gcdrcYXgUL — Zeus (@thealokpotadar) May 26, 2020





3 images that raises the curiosity to the next level : #DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/FS1YSgLAkT — Ujjwal (@ujjwalanand007) May 26, 2020

The trailer released at present is just in German, missing subtitles, leaving a lot of fans, erm, in the dark.





Me after watching Dark trailer in German without subtitles.#DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/biFcuflrY2 — Riya (@jhampakjhum) May 26, 2020

A trailer with English subtitles will be out soon, it's only a matter of time. Tick, tock.