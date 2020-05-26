BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Fans are Already Coming Up With Theories as Netflix's 'Dark' Has a Release Date

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 2:07 PM IST
'Everything is connected,' is a line we often use to describe co-incidental events which happen through our lives.

But it also sums up Netflix's show, Dark.

The German show, which instantly won viewers over in 2017 when it released, has puzzled and frightened fans more than anything - it made everyone turn into sleuths trying to guess all the plot points(and there were so many plot points.)

Season 2 ended on an even more confusing plot point - not only was there time travel, now there was probably parallel universes also.

As a release date for the third season was announced (27th June, the day of the apocalypse) people have come up with memes and theories even before the show makes its way to the streaming platform.



The trailer released at present is just in German, missing subtitles, leaving a lot of fans, erm, in the dark.


A trailer with English subtitles will be out soon, it's only a matter of time. Tick, tock.


