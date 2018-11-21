Fans Blame Duckworth-Lewis as India Lose T20 Match Against Australia Despite Scoring 'More'
'What a weird scorecard. The team which scored 11 runs more lost the match by 4 runs,' wrote one user.
Batting first, Australia won themselves an advantage via Duckworth-Lewis and rain delay. Glenn Maxwell hit four maximums in a quick-fire innings of 46 (24), while Marcus Stoinis did the damage later adding 33 off 19 deliveries to the Aussie total. The hosts put up a score of 158/4 in 17 overs. This is when D/L method came into play and gave them a much-needed boost of 15 runs. 174 read the revised target.
In response, Shikhar Dhawan opened solidly, accumulating 76 off 42 deliveries, but Stoinis' all-round effort and Adam Zampa's miserly spell helped Australia overcome a stiff Indian challenge in a thrilling encounter and win despite scoring 'fewer' runs than the visitors.
The final scorecard read:
Australia: 158/4 (17 overs)
India: 169/7 (17 overs)
Australia's victory was fair by all means but Indian Twitterati weren't much amused by the Duckworth-Lewis Method as India ended up losing the match despite scoring 11 runs 'more' than the Aussies.
Duckworth Lewis. D/L Method pic.twitter.com/NP0ue7jzF0— Thain Thain Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 21, 2018
Australia: 158 runs— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 21, 2018
India: 169 runs
Winner: Australia
India and Duckworth Lewis: pic.twitter.com/2TaVmLmeaK
India scoring more than Australia yet losing. Australia ke score par laga GST bhaari pad gaya. But a good thrilling game to start the series.#AUSvIND— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 21, 2018
Frank Duckworth & Tony Lewis— Navin (@Mister_Awesomee) November 21, 2018
The founders of fuccking D/L method #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/1PaBKReyx3
The duckworth lewis is probably the most flawed system in any sport!— Dr.Hemant (@drhemant99) November 21, 2018
Period! #AUSvIND
Aus - 158/4, 17 overs India 169/7, 17 overs - Aus won by 4 runs.— पं. ललित पांडेय (@lalitkumar3164) November 21, 2018
What’s this - Duckworth Lewis?? pic.twitter.com/brl1sXRS42
What a wierd score card. The team which scored 11 runs more loses the match by 4 runs.. Now make sense out of that #DuckworthLewis #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/mBIUTrEc9b— Prakashblr (@Prakash2007) November 21, 2018
When someone explains Duckworth lewis method to Indians. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6mm7FDn1Y0— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) November 21, 2018
Duckworth Lewis method or in simple words 'ao sab cheating kare' #AUSvIND— Somak Mukherjee (@iamsomak) November 21, 2018
Many were left scratching their heads.
Please explain why Australia was given extra runs for free to compensate for the 3 overs they couldn't play and India still had to play only 17 overs!!! #Aussiecheats #AUSvIND #AusvIndOnSonyTen3 #Australiancheats— Krishna (@krishnakataki) November 21, 2018
