Fans Blame Duckworth-Lewis as India Lose T20 Match Against Australia Despite Scoring 'More'

'What a weird scorecard. The team which scored 11 runs more lost the match by 4 runs,' wrote one user.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2018, 6:57 PM IST
Fans Blame Duckworth-Lewis as India Lose T20 Match Against Australia Despite Scoring 'More'
(AP Image)
Loading...
With a good display of cricket on the field and some luck riding their way, Australia beat India in the first Twenty20 international by 4 runs and fans aren't happy.

Batting first, Australia won themselves an advantage via Duckworth-Lewis and rain delay. Glenn Maxwell hit four maximums in a quick-fire innings of 46 (24), while Marcus Stoinis did the damage later adding 33 off 19 deliveries to the Aussie total. The hosts put up a score of 158/4 in 17 overs. This is when D/L method came into play and gave them a much-needed boost of 15 runs. 174 read the revised target.

In response, Shikhar Dhawan opened solidly, accumulating 76 off 42 deliveries, but Stoinis' all-round effort and Adam Zampa's miserly spell helped Australia overcome a stiff Indian challenge in a thrilling encounter and win despite scoring 'fewer' runs than the visitors.

The final scorecard read:

Australia: 158/4 (17 overs)
India: 169/7 (17 overs)

Australia's victory was fair by all means but Indian Twitterati weren't much amused by the Duckworth-Lewis Method as India ended up losing the match despite scoring 11 runs 'more' than the Aussies.




























Many were left scratching their heads.



Loading...
