Fans Continue to Relate to Farhan Akhtar's 'Dil Chahta Hai' Even After 18 Years

Akash, Sid and Sameer are still the ideal trio of friends

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2018, 2:15 PM IST
(Image: Poster of Dil Chahta Hai)
When Bollywood's urban comedy-drama Dil Chahta Hai starring Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna released in 2001, it instantly received cult status among the youth for its relatable story-line and dialogue. That was 17 years ago. Cut to 2018 and surprisingly, nothing much has changed.

The hip millennials are still watching the iconic movie (many for the first time) in 2018 and the emotions of "OMG YAAAS. We relate" have never echoed so loud.



















The echoes reached the director of the movie, Farhan Akhtar, himself. Moved by the fans reactions to the film, Farhan tweeted about how the young generation continues to relate to the film even in 2018.

And his fans, while asking for a remake, also remind him that his directorial debut was way ahead of its times.























