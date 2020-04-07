BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Fans Get Cracking as Roger Federer Throws Open #TrainingFromHome Challenge

(Image: Roger Federer/Twitter)

(Image: Roger Federer/Twitter)

While the responses produced some fresh ideas which Federer would surely enjoy, there were unfortunate attempts too.

News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 7:45 PM IST
  • Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Share this:

After announcing his grave disappointment at Wimbledon being called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, Roger Federer decided to get innovative, in his own true style, with training methods during isolation and has thrown it open for everyone to come up with their routines as well.

The Swiss ace however did pick out a specific few like Toni Kroos, Virat Kohli, Bill Gates and Hugh Jackman among others to join him in his #TrainingFromHome challenge

Of course, he’s also asked everyone to stay at home!

"Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely," Federer tweeted.

Along expected lines, this got a few trying to imitate the maestro's drill. And while the responses produced some fresh ideas which Federer would surely enjoy, there were unfortunate attempts too.

This is not the first time that Federer has made fun, solo drills during the lockdown.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,312

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,789

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    352

     

  • Total DEATHS

    124

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    994,698

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,365,065

    +19,061

  • Cured/Discharged

    293,879

     

  • Total DEATHS

    76,488

    +1,834
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres