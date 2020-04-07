Fans Get Cracking as Roger Federer Throws Open #TrainingFromHome Challenge

After announcing his grave disappointment at Wimbledon being called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, Roger Federer decided to get innovative, in his own true style, with training methods during isolation and has thrown it open for everyone to come up with their routines as well.

The Swiss ace however did pick out a specific few like Toni Kroos, Virat Kohli, Bill Gates and Hugh Jackman among others to join him in his #TrainingFromHome challenge

Of course, he’s also asked everyone to stay at home!

"Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely," Federer tweeted.

Along expected lines, this got a few trying to imitate the maestro's drill. And while the responses produced some fresh ideas which Federer would surely enjoy, there were unfortunate attempts too.

Daughter practising hard! These things are tricky!! ❤️🎾🏡 pic.twitter.com/JqU28YlKhq — Susie20RF (@pandsreid) April 7, 2020

there you go, quarantine video in your reply, all the way from china.

i do not have hat, so used cap.😉🙈🎩💪@rogerfederer sir. pic.twitter.com/GmKMUbpqrz — Junaid Abdul Wahid (@junaidwahid007) April 7, 2020

😂 good try though https://t.co/bFjvnuS2sj — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 7, 2020

Nice work,

I Like the broken racket in the back! 👍 https://t.co/TIHhxaa3bP — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 7, 2020

This is not the first time that Federer has made fun, solo drills during the lockdown.