'Fans' of Novak Djokovic Send Out Death Threats and Hate Messages to US Open Line Judge Hit With Ball

Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the US Open. Now while that may have broken may hearts and dreams, the line judge who was struck with a ball by the tennis star, the move that got him disqualified, has been facing death threats on social media.

While playing at the Arthur Ashe Stadium against Spain's Pablo Carreno-Busta in the Round of 16, it was decided that Djokovic will be disqualified. After he had squandered three points, he became increasingly frustrated and lost his cool. He swatted a ball reasonably hard to the back of the court and inadvertently struck a female line judge, later identified as Laura Clark, on her throat.

Djokovic, realising his fault immediately, rushed to check up on her and apologised as the line judge fell out of her chair screaming in pain. Further reports suggested that Clark did not suffer serious injuries in the mishap.

Although neither the U.S. Open nor Djokovic revealed the woman's name, Laura Clark of Owensboro, Ky started receiving threats soon after the decision. Her hometown newspaper, The Owensboro Times, published her name in a story about Djokovic on Sunday afternoon. The London-based Daily Mail also reported that a tabloid in Djokovic's native Serbia revealed her Instagram account, which led to "a barrage of deeply personal abuse."

From poking fun at her for drinking to suggesting that Clark may have been acting when the ball hit her, Djokovic's fans were quick to blame her for their hero's disqualification. In a few posts where Clark appeared to be promoting a wine company, some Djokovic fans said that if she could drink a few litres of wine, she could have survived being hit by the ball.

Some other vile users chose to stoop further and taunted Clark on posts dedicated to her late son, Josh. In one such post, Instagram users commented that Clark would soon join Josh who had passed away in 2008.

The threats and hate messages have been so extensive that the US Open authorities are considering having Clark sit the next matches out. Her Instagram account appears to have been deleted as well as of Tuesday morning.

Not just Instagram, Twitter has been flooded with hundreds of memes since the disqualification and unsurprisingly, all are directed at Clark. Most seem to suggest that she was overreacting.

Djokovic: Hits the ball he's not using off the court The Line Judge: pic.twitter.com/KPYR42CQF0 — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) September 6, 2020

The line judge arriving at court to sue Djokovic for damages. pic.twitter.com/JTHdZ743us — Keith Moore (@akeithmoore) September 6, 2020

How the line judge went down after Djokovic hit her 🙈#USOpen pic.twitter.com/Doi9B66QS5 — Colossus Bets (@ColossusBets) September 6, 2020

How the Line Judge acted when Novak Djokovic hit her with the tennis ball. pic.twitter.com/oO9OuuOX78 — Derek Cortez (@DereKYblacc) September 6, 2020

Djokovic has now issued a statement on his social media platforms asking his fans to stop blaming the line judge for what happened.

Here's the thing - the line judge had done nothing wrong; she just happened to be sitting where she was when the ball thrown by Djokovic in anger inadvertently hit her.

While Djokovic too had not hurt Clark intentionally, the US Open has strict rules in place for such situations.

The Grand Slam rules state: "Players shall not at any time physically abuse any official, opponent, spectator or other person within the precincts of the tournament site. The referee, in consultation with the Grand Slam chief of supervisors may declare a default for either a single violation of this code."

(With inputs from Reuters)