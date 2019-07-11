Take the pledge to vote

Fans Rush to Defend Jason Momoa After Trolls Criticise Him Over ‘Dad Bod’

Jason Momoa is not the first celebrity to be body shamed by internet trolls.

Trending Desk

July 11, 2019
Let's be honest, Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones and DC's Aquaman seriously gave some of us major fitness goals. Actor Jason Momoa, with his chiseled physique and dashing good looks is what most girls would drool after. But turns out, the actor is now being criticised online for his 'dad bod' and the fans of the actor have come out defending him after he was targeted by body shaming trolls on social media.

The actor was photographed by a pool while on a holiday with wife Lisa Bonet in Venice last week, prompting a series of tweets from people criticising him for his physique.

People soon started asking what happened to his abs, and that perhaps the actor 'needs to start lifting again.'

The issue was first brought to notice by a fan Dusty Smith, who posted:

But his fans were having none of it and soon rallied to his defence.

Here's what they wrote:

Jason Momoa is not the first celebrity to be body shamed by internet trolls, in March, singer Sam Smith revealed his lifelong struggles with maintaining body image, while speaking to Jameela Jamil as part of the actor's body positivity interview series.

