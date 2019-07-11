Fans Rush to Defend Jason Momoa After Trolls Criticise Him Over ‘Dad Bod’

Let's be honest, Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones and DC's Aquaman seriously gave some of us major fitness goals. Actor Jason Momoa, with his chiseled physique and dashing good looks is what most girls would drool after. But turns out, the actor is now being criticised online for his 'dad bod' and the fans of the actor have come out defending him after he was targeted by body shaming trolls on social media.

The actor was photographed by a pool while on a holiday with wife Lisa Bonet in Venice last week, prompting a series of tweets from people criticising him for his physique.

People soon started asking what happened to his abs, and that perhaps the actor 'needs to start lifting again.'

The issue was first brought to notice by a fan Dusty Smith, who posted:

Jason Mamoa is getting body shamed on the internet today for this picture of him on vacation bc he’s “fat now” and has a “dad bod”... and I’m officially never taking my shirt off ever again as long as I live. Not even in the shower. pic.twitter.com/pXABzgH0Yt — Dusty Smith (@cultofdusty1) July 10, 2019

But his fans were having none of it and soon rallied to his defence.

Here's what they wrote:

If I had half the body Jason Momoa has in the picture, I'd literally never wear a shirt again. https://t.co/msckFaJoFH — Matt Rigg (@NorthernPixels_) July 10, 2019

CN: body shaming FFS PEOPLE ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING 1. It is never okay to body shame or fat shame. Never. Not even a little, not even at all!2. #1 again3. Are you using your eyes? This man could probably pick you up and throw you in the ocean, only he's too nice to do that. https://t.co/dm7p6EgIbe — FrostyWitchGoddess (@amandajhelling) July 10, 2019

This is what actors (& models & bodybuilders) do. If you see them with razor cut abs, they have been on a low carb, water-reducing diet to get there. You cannot retain that and be healthy.When we shot WOLVES, Jason asked me, "Do I have to have abs n' shit for this?"I said no. https://t.co/rkMfoPZIhV — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) July 10, 2019

This is a good reason not to be impressed with well-defined abs. They're not an indicator of health. https://t.co/dfu8NuiwRC — Jennie Brown Hakim (@JennieBH) July 10, 2019

Unrealistic body expectations is no longer a female-only thing culturally. The idea that male actors have to be muscled up & chiseled for almost any role is really really new, but seems here to stay. https://t.co/8SsDnmlJbt — Delta Of Venus (@Delta_ofVenus) July 10, 2019

Body shaming is NOT OK for any gender; mumtums, dad bods, non-parenting related love handles, and non-binary bodies, of all skin tones and sizes, are ALL worthy of enjoying time on the beach without anyone critiquing them. https://t.co/bxKFCn8pj0 — BretonStripes (@BretonStriped) July 10, 2019

Jason Momoa is not the first celebrity to be body shamed by internet trolls, in March, singer Sam Smith revealed his lifelong struggles with maintaining body image, while speaking to Jameela Jamil as part of the actor's body positivity interview series.