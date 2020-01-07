Fans Singing 'Vande Mataram' During Ind-SL T20I Match at Guwahati Will Give You Goosebumps

A video of cricket fans singing the Indian national song "Vande Mataram" during the first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati has gone viral on Twitter.

Before the start of the match on Sunday, which was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled, the crowd sang Vande Mataram in absolute synchronization. The 23-second video, tweeted by BCCI along with a caption, "Guwahati, you beauty #INDvSL", received 365.3K views, 9.5K retweets and 53.9K likes.

A user on micro-blogging site wrote, "2011 World Cup final wali feeling aa rahi h."

That's the game sprint. Cricket is the religion of india and @sachin_rt God of cricket. 🙏🙏 — Anshuman Rawat (@Anshuma60770311) January 5, 2020

Thats the beauty of Indian cricket @daniel86cricket meaaaww — Adarsh Vashist (@AdarshVashist) January 5, 2020

Assam ♥️ — Piyu Nair 👩‍⚕️ 🇮🇳 (@Piyu_Nair) January 5, 2020

Goosebumps 🔥 — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 5, 2020

