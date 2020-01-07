Take the pledge to vote

Fans Singing 'Vande Mataram' During Ind-SL T20I Match at Guwahati Will Give You Goosebumps

A video of cricket fans singing the Indian national song "Vande Mataram" during the first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati has gone viral on Twitter.

News18.com

Updated:January 7, 2020, 9:31 AM IST
Fans Singing 'Vande Mataram' During Ind-SL T20I Match at Guwahati Will Give You Goosebumps
Before the start of the match on Sunday, which was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled, the crowd sang Vande Mataram in absolute synchronization. The 23-second video, tweeted by BCCI along with a caption, "Guwahati, you beauty #INDvSL", received 365.3K views, 9.5K retweets and 53.9K likes.

A user on micro-blogging site wrote, "2011 World Cup final wali feeling aa rahi h."

(With inputs from IANS)

