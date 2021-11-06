Netflix’s latest offering ‘The Harder They Fall’ is garnering rave reviews with an ensemble cast of Idris Elba, Regina King and Jonathan Majors. The film starring predominantly Black actors revolves around real-life cowboys from American history. After it started streaming on Wednesday, eagle-eyed fans noticed a hidden tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. He was best known for the groundbreaking role of T’Challa, the ruler of Wakanda, in the Avengers franchise. Fans and the film industry were left in shock after his sudden demise in August 2020, following a battle with cancer. Strong Black Lead, a platform within Netflix, strives to shift the narrative to Black stories, movies, creators, and experiences. Its Twitter account tweeted a picture of the tribute and wrote, “Our favorite trivia from #TheHarderTheyFall might be the fact that the train is named after our forever king, Chadwick Aaron Boseman." The illustrious actor’s initials ‘C.A.B’ for Chadwick Aaron Boseman, is written on a train in which one of the film’s characters is travelling. Another shot also features the name C.A. BOSEMAN on the side of a second train.

Our favorite trivia from #TheHarderTheyFall might be the fact that the train is named after our forever king, Chadwick Aaron Boseman. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/wahEALnftR— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) November 3, 2021

Did you know? A train in @netflix’s The Harder They Fall is named after Chadwick Boseman 🖤 pic.twitter.com/SQz27a14kh— Film Codex (@FilmCodex) November 4, 2021

Fans were left emotional after spotting the tribute and lauded the filmmakers for the moving scene. A user wrote, “What a befitting tribute to a king. Continue to rest in power and peace, Chadwick Boseman. #WakandaForever”, while another tweeted “I’m not crying, you are."

What a wonderful way to honor his memory, Chadwick is still with us— Lian Joseph (@LianJoseph11) November 4, 2021

An amazing movie that I'll share with the multicultural millennials in my family, including my non-Black neighbors! Yassss!— Carol (@three_evils_68) November 5, 2021

Many fans said that Boseman would have played a part in this movie if he had been alive, with one user writing, “Me too. I could see him very clearly in any of the roles.”

I Did Notice That… I See Chadwick Playin A Role In This Movie… #GoneTooSoon— JP (@YoungFlyFlashyP) November 4, 2021

Boseman, who passed away at age 43, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. A true fighter, from ‘Marshall’ to ‘Da 5 Bloods’, August Wilson’s ‘Ma Raineys Black Bottom’ and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. His T’Challa character was first introduced to the blockbuster Marvel movies in 2016′s ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and his ‘Wakanda Forever’ salute reverberated around the world after the release of Black Panther two years ago. The film’s vision of Afrofuturism and the technologically advanced civilization of Wakanda resonated with audiences, some of whom wore African attire to showings and helped propel Black Panther to more than $1.3 billion in the global box office. It is the only Marvel Studios film to receive a best picture Oscar nomination.

