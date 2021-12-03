Fans Want Will and Jada Pinkett Smith to Stop Giving Interviews, Thousands Sign Petition

If you have been subjected to viewing some of the recent interviews of Hollywood couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, you may have noticed how they have been open about their sex lives. The series of explicit details the couple has been sharing about their private lives, comes ahead of the actor’s new memoir, titled Will. However, it seems a good chunk of people are not willing to hear the details about ther sex lives, and are even requesting them to stop with it already. A recent petition on Change.org reads, “Stop interviewing Will and Jada Smith” and has gathered 14,347 signatures out of the set 15,000.

Some of the unsolicited information about Will’s sex life that the audience has been subjected to includes the fact that he is in an open marriage with Jada. At one point, the actor had revealed that he wanted a “harem of girlfriends” while Jada was not satisfied with her sex life. What may have acted as the last nail in the coffin for viewers, was Will’s recent confession. Last week, the 53-year-old actor revealed that he indulged in excessive and indiscriminate sex after he was cheated on by a former girlfriend, adding that it made him gag, and at times vomit, as a “psychosomatic reaction” to an orgasm. This exhaustive detail about Will’s sex life was more than what viewers wanted to know. Will has written about this phase of his life in the upcoming memoir, and shared it during one of the promotions of his book.

It seems that the extremely candid revelation of his sex life has got people repulsed instead. One of the signatories of the petition on Change.org mentioned in the comments, “I’m sick and tired of hearing the BS that goes on in their personal lives. It’s exhausting. I’ve muted their names everywhere, and still see this. I’m sick of their weirdness. Make it stop.”

Another person said that most things one gets to know about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith is against hsi will.

One of the top comments on the petition website read, “They keep shoving their personal lives down our throats and frankly, we do not care! Attention seeking is a mental illness and they need to get help.”

