BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Fans Wished That I Didn't Get Out, Now I Hope They Stay In Longer: Sachin on Life in Lockdown

Image credits: Sachin Tendulkar / Instagram.

Image credits: Sachin Tendulkar / Instagram.

Revered by many worldwide, Tendulkar, who turned a year older on Friday, will give a special sneak-peak on how he's coping with life during the lockdown.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 3:58 PM IST
Share this:

The ‘God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar will headline this weeks special two-part episode on Star Sports show Cricket Connected that airs on Saturday. The show will be hosted by Jatin Sapru.

Team India legends V.V.S. Laxman and Harbhajan Singh along with former Australia pace machine Brett Lee have been roped in as the experts for this week.

Revered by many worldwide, Tendulkar, who turned a year older on Friday, will give a special sneak-peak on how he's coping with life during the lockdown.

The Master Blaster will dole out interesting tips on how he used to practice indoors and will also help the current crop of professional cricketers with priceless advice on how to stay mentally focused during challenging times that COVID-19 has posed before the world.

Expressing his wish for his fans to stay indoors, Tendulkar said: "My fans wished well for me for many years. They encouraged me and they prayed for me. What did they pray for? That Sachin shouldn't get out and I should be at the crease. My wish for them is that they should also not get out. They should also stay inside the crease which means that they should stay at home, safe and healthy. If they are healthy and safe, then I am more than happy."

Tendulkar, who called time on a glorious career in 2013, will also shed light on his fabled ‘Desert Storm' innings against Australia in 1998 at Sharjah.

The Little Master smashed 143 against a bowling attack featuring the likes of Shane Warne, Damien Fleming and Michael Kasprowicz as temperatures reached a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius. Tendulkar will also recall some of his magic with the ball.

With live cricket forcefully brought to a standstill, the episode will also give an insight into Team India captain Virat Kohli's life during the lockdown.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres