Fans Don't Know What to Do With Their Harry Potter Tattoos Amid JK Rowling's Transphobia

The author of Harry Potter books, JK Rowling, is in the eye of the storm because of her recent transphobic tweets and statements. Her following among Harry Potter fans seems to have taken a hit as many who got tattoos inspired by the magical books, want them removed now.

According to a BuzzFeed report, a transgender man named Vlad Caldwell wants to get his tattoo covered up after Rowling’ controversial remarks. He was a fan of her work and used to watch the movies when he was a child with his mother and brother.

Caldwell, 22, got his very first tattoo, a Death Eater symbol, on his forearm when he was 18. The Death Eaters are the bad guys in the series who are obsessed with blood purity.

"I’ll still watch the movies and get some enjoyment from that, but until she stops wagging her mouth and making money off of it, I can’t disassociate her from the creation that much," he said.

Another guy named Finn H also wants to remove his tattoo. Finn, a 32-year-old transgender man, revealed that he grew up reading Harry Potter books and got Harry's iconic glasses and scar etched on his wrist.

He said, "I'm used to people with large platforms denying science, unfortunately. I've been thinking about covering up my tattoo for a while now because of her past comments, but this was the last straw."

Rowling stoked controversy recently for tweeting an article whose headline read, 'Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.'

In that essay, she wrote about her belief in the importance of "biological sex". Her tweet also contained the phrase "TERF wars", a reference to the supposed turf wars between trans activists and trans-exclusionary radical feminists about ‘current trans activism’.