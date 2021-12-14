Fantastic Beasts 3 Trailer Glimpsed Wizard War, Hogwarts but Fans Still Miss Johnny Depp

The third film in the Fantastic Beasts film series, the spinoff to the epic Harry Potter films dropped the full trailer on Monday evening and cast a spell, literally on the fandom. The new trailer which runs over 2 minutes promises a lot of magic, quite a bit of war between good and evil and of course, seems to feature Hogwarts in quite many scenes. Just looking at the majestic-looking castle with its Quidditch grounds that has been the single most identifiable structure from J K Rowling’s saga of the boy wizard gave fans a touch of nostalgia.

The trailer starts with showing us a much older Albus Dumbledore portrayed by Michael Gambon. Then it quickly cuts to his younger self, played by Jude Law who says in a voiceover, ““If you listen carefully enough, the past whispers to you." And that is wherein we get a glimpse of a war that was waged decades before the snake-like villain of Voldemort came for the boy wizard Harry Potter in the films and books that have been now immortalised.

The film then cuts to some of the old cast members such as Eddie Redmayne who plays magizoologist Newt Scamander, his brother Theseus among a motley group of individuals coming to meet Dumbledore at Hogwarts. The scene cuts to a Gellert Grindelwald scene played by the Mads Mikkelsen, who replaced Johnny Depp as Dumbledore says people will “need to trust him if they are to defeat him."

The new team under the tutelage of Dumbledore consists of Scamander, his brother Theseus played by Callum Turner, his indispensable assistant (Victoria Yeates), a wizard from an old powerful family (William Nadylam), a schoolteacher (Jessica Williams), and a Muggle (Dan Fogler).

The trailer as soon as it landed across social media platforms went viral as fans descended to watch, discuss and share their thoughts but a major bone of contention for many was the fact that Depp was not playing Grindelwald. The actor’s ongoing legal issues with his former wife Amber Heard caused Warner Brothers to drop him from the franchise.

Many users commented that Depp’s look as the dark wizard was more memorable However, some said they liked the sombre look of Mikkelsen.

But many had a different question to ask, that is where is Porpentina Goldstein?

So in long story short, we are EXCITED.

There are some other interesting things happening in the trailer too. Dan Fogler’s Jacob Kowalski despite being a ‘Muggle’ gets a wand because of Dumbledore and we see some of Credence (Ezra Miller) too who has been alleegd to be a long-lost brother to Law’s Dumbledore. What remains to see is if that is indeed true or a ploy by Grindelwald to use against the former. Towarsd the end of the trailer, a scene shows Credence and Dumbeldore facing off each other.

So a full-blown battle seems to be on the cards this time and we cannot wait to get ‘back to the magic’.

