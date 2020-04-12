BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Farah Khan's Daughter Raises Rs 70,000 to Help Feed Strays & Needy During Fight Against COVID-19

Image credits: Yogen Shah

The lockdown which was initially a 21-day period ending April 14th is expected to extended till the end of the month.

News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
Among the most affected due to the coronavirus pandemic have been stray animals in India and many across the country have stepped up to help. Among them was also filmmaker Farah Khan’s daughter Anya, who has been raising funds to feed strays and the needy.

The director shot a video of her daughter sketching and shared it on social media, explaining that it is through selling these that the money has been raised.

Farah wrote: “So coincidentally its #nationalpetday n Anya is at it!! 70,000 rs raised to feed strays & needy.. all by sketching pets. Thank u all u kind hearted people who hav ordered sketches frm her.”

Her comments section was full of appreciative feedback from friends and fans.

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza, who is also a close friend of Farah’s, dropped red heart emojis in the comments section on Instagram, the likes of Dia Mirza, Renuka Shahane and Riteish Deshmukh also extended their wishes on Twitter.

India is currently under the lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 8,000 people and claimed 273 lives in the country.

