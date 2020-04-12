Farah Khan's Daughter Raises Rs 70,000 to Help Feed Strays & Needy During Fight Against COVID-19

Among the most affected due to the coronavirus pandemic have been stray animals in India and many across the country have stepped up to help. Among them was also filmmaker Farah Khan’s daughter Anya, who has been raising funds to feed strays and the needy.

The director shot a video of her daughter sketching and shared it on social media, explaining that it is through selling these that the money has been raised.

Farah wrote: “So coincidentally its #nationalpetday n Anya is at it!! 70,000 rs raised to feed strays & needy.. all by sketching pets. Thank u all u kind hearted people who hav ordered sketches frm her.”

So my 12 yr old Anya has raised 70,000 rs in 5 days, by sketching ur pets for a 1000 rs a sketch.. All the money is being used to feed strays n needy .. thank u all the kind hearted people who hav ordered sketches n donated♥️ pic.twitter.com/nRvGMW5acE — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 12, 2020

Her comments section was full of appreciative feedback from friends and fans.

This is so amazing ❤️ — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 12, 2020

How heartwarming @TheFarahKhan you are truly blessed to have a kind hearted daughter like Anya ❤ — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) April 12, 2020

She is amazing - god bless her - such an inspiration for everyone -to do their bit. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 12, 2020

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza, who is also a close friend of Farah’s, dropped red heart emojis in the comments section on Instagram, the likes of Dia Mirza, Renuka Shahane and Riteish Deshmukh also extended their wishes on Twitter.

India is currently under the lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 8,000 people and claimed 273 lives in the country.

The lockdown which was initially a 21-day period ending April 14th is expected to extended till the end of the month.

