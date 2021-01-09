Farah Khan's Epic Reaction to Jamie Lever's Mimicry Video: 'My Son Has Started to Make Fun of Me'

Farah Khan’s son Czar Kunder has started making fun of her after she became the subject of comedian Jamie Lever’s latest YouTube video. The 55-year-old film director and choreographer was mimicked by Jamie in her video titled, Vaccine and More, which came out on January 6, 2021.

In the video, Jamie can be seen doing an uncanny impression of Bollywood celebrities, Sonam Kapoor, Farah, Asha Bhosle, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kangana Ranaut. The 33-year-old comedian’s recent sketch involved how Bollywood celebrities might be dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and their plans on vaccination. Daughter of legendary comedian Johnny Lever, Jamie mimics Farah and talks about how she is looking for a vaccination “package” for her family, which is quite large.

Farah is mother to three kids, son Czar, and daughters Anya and Diva Kunder. She is married to director and writer Shirish Kunder. Reacting to Jamie’s video, Farah posted a tweet in which she mentioned that the video is too funny and even her son has started making fun of her. As she mimicked Farah, Jamie also mentioned how the filmmaker expects the vaccine to be maximum for Rs 5 only, otherwise it might get too expensive for her family.

This is tooooo funny @Its_JamieLever .. my son has started making fun of me now😂 https://t.co/4jCYn4jWd7— TheFarahKhan (@TheFarahKhan) January 7, 2021

The video opens with Jamie dressed up in a Gucci label saree and a shimmering silver jacket to do an impression of Sonam. From then on, Jamie introduces other members of her sketch who are supposed to be in a video call discussing their vaccination plans. Jamie wears a pink saree and sings a few notes as she mimics singer Asha Bhosle.

Mimicking Kangana, Jamie said that the actress is sure that if a movie on coronavirus is ever made, then “these nepokids” will get a lead role in it. Replying to Kangana’s allegations, Jamie switches to Sonam who says, “AK, let’s make a movie about corona and take me as a lead.”

Doing an impression of Kareena, Jamie suggests her fellow celebrities on video call to add Karan Johar and make a new episode of Koffee with Karan which they can later upload on Netflix.

In her impression of the 40-year-old actress, Jamie also mentions how she is always surrounded by "paps" who want to take a picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan. Jamie’s video has garnered over 72,920 views and 8.7k likes on YouTube since it was shared on Wednesday. Her mimicry videos are widely liked by fans for her on-point copy of the celebs.