1-min read

Fare Deal? UK Woman Gets Rs 7,000 Cleaning Bill from Uber for 'Spilt Skittles’

'Can’t believe I’ve had an £80 charge from @Uber for ‘the severity’ of some spilt skittles,' Lydia Williams posted on Twitter.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2019, 9:49 AM IST
Fare Deal? UK Woman Gets Rs 7,000 Cleaning Bill from Uber for 'Spilt Skittles’
Image uploaded by Lydia Williams / Twitter.
A female Uber passenger in the United Kingdom says she has been charged £80 (approx. Rs 7,000) as cleaning fee for littering her ride with "some" candies.

“Can’t believe I’ve had an £80 charge from @Uber for ‘the severity’ of some spilt skittles,” Lydia Williams posted on Twitter.

She also shared a screenshot of an email sent to her by Uber.

"Sorry to hear about what happened, Lydia. A mess that resulted from your trip required professional cleaning. When a cleaning fee request is submitted by your partner-driver, we assess and charge the cleaning fee in accordance with the extent of the mess and the reasonable cost of cleaning,” Uber said in the email, before explaining that cleaning fee of £80.00 was applied “due to the severity of the incident on this trip.”

“We've attached a photo from the incident to this message," the American transportation network company said. The viral tweet drew many reactions including from Skittles.

“It's always polite to leave your driver a few Skittles for their next trip!” the confectionery brand joked.

Several Twitter users ridiculed Uber for the hefty bill.

