Farhan Akhtar Wished SRK on His Birthday and Everyone Had Only One Demand

Bollywood lovers from across the globe took their time out to wish Shah Rukh Khan on the superstar’s 56th birthday on Tuesday. Many reminisced the reasons as to why and when they fell in love with the King of romance and shared how the ‘Badshah’ of Hindi cinema turned out to be equally charming, witty, humble, and empathetic when they got the privilege to meet their favourite actor in person. Among the sea of fans and well-wishers who heaped praises on the star was actor-director Farhan Akhtar who also had some nice things to say about SRK. “To one of the most kindest, empathetic, inclusive, large-hearted, wittiest and downright cool people I know.. Happy birthday @iamsrk.. big hug .. love and best wishes always(sic)," Akhtar wrote about the actor who played the role of Don in his fan-favourite movie franchise.

Where’s Don 3?

As is the tradition on Twitter, SRK fans instantly brushed the birthday aside and barraged Akhtar with only one question - “Don 3 kahan hai? (Where’s Don 3)."

3,2,1…. fans incoming

In a sweet gesture, Shah Rukh Khan acknowledged the patience of his fans standing outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of him on his birthday by sending biscuits and water bottles for them.

