Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan' Poster Reminds Desi Twitter of Priyanka Chopra from 'Barfi'

Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan is set to release this week on Amazon Prime Video. In the highly anticipated film, Akhtar plays a goon whose life changes when he finds his calling in sports and takes up the journey into becoming a world-class boxer. Ahead of the film’s release, many fans shared the film’s posters on social media, congratulating the actor and appreciating him for his efforts. One Twitter user, however, highlighted in her tweet that in one of the posters, Akhtar looks like Priyanka Chopra‘s character from the 2012 Anurag Basu film ‘Barfi’.

Farhan Akhtar looks like Priyanka Chopra from Barfi 🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/aZ1FKb5mEh— Niki (@niki_naughty) July 14, 2021

As soon as the tweet surfaced about a probable resemblance, Twitter users started flooding the comments with memes and hilarious reactions.

You have spoilt it forever..Now I can't unsee it pic.twitter.com/uIS8gvBt7l— MODIfied Hindu ! (@chetanchauhan52) July 14, 2021

If there was burfi, then such Abs won't he possible— Mukesh (@mikejava85) July 14, 2021

Yaar I can't unsee it now😕 pic.twitter.com/qJ3sf3JMIv— Prabuddha Sharma (@prabuddha_sh) July 14, 2021

Barfi was a critically-acclaimed comedy-drama directed by Anurag Basu starring Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz.

Toofan’s promo recently got featured on the billboards of New York’s Times Square. Sharing the image on Instagram, Akhtar wrote, “I remember the first time I went to Times Square in NYC .. looking up at all those billboards and thinking wouldn’t it be cool to have a film represented here..! Well, today that dream came true .. courtesy Amazon Prime Video who are taking Toofaan across the Atlantic in all its powerful glory. To all my family, friends and fans in the US, this one is for you. #toofaanonprime #16thjuly @primevideoin @excelmovies @mrunalthakur @rakeyshommehra @ritesh_sid @shankarehsaanloy @hussain.dalal #PareshRawal."

Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Darshan Kumaar and Vijay Raaz star in pivotal roles alongside Akhtar in Toofan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here