'Bholi Si Surat': Faridabad Police’s Hilarious Tweet to Identify Bike Thief is Viral

Police departments across the country have all inculcated the use of social media to instill awareness to those living under its jurisdiction and often the use of humour seems to touch a chord with netizens and that’s exactly what happened with a recent tweet by the Faridabad police. Their latest tweet has left netizens laughing out loud with their excellent sense of humour.

Faridabad police took Twitter to tell about a motorcycle robbery by connecting it with the 90s Bollywood song ‘Bholi Si Surat’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s hit movie ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’.

“Bholi si soorat, kaam mein sustee, motorcycle churae, hae” translates to “innocent face, feels lazy to work, steals motorcycle" and the hilarious twist to the romantic song seems to fit the tweet perfectly. In addition to it, the Faridabad police has also added a hashtag to the photo by saying that the person has been arrested with a caption: #ab_to_andar_hai.

Here is the tweet:

This has left netizens in splits at the connection between the 90s Bollywood song and the bike theivery incident. Some have joined the conversation by continuing with the song, some have shared hilarious photos saying that the police have done a wonderful job with a ‘Thug’ response.

Here are few reactions:

Ayeee Hayeeee…! ‍♀️— Elly (@Elveenaa_) August 21, 2021

Sir isko chor diya jaye. Isko to dumble bana ke gym wala uthayega jiska bike leke bhaga hai— A (@AvengerBihari) August 21, 2021

The GymThe irony is gaadi bhi kamjor aur churane wala bhi— Shayarcaster (@shayarcaster) August 21, 2021

Very nicely posted and the hash tag is so awesome— Haap Chikan Sejwan Fried Rice (@friedricewala) August 21, 2021

Jab danda pade to bole ‘hye hye’— Ani (@iam_animishra) August 21, 2021

pr jo v kaho meri nazar se tum dekho to memer nazar woh aaye— सौम्य️™ (@memertoka) August 21, 2021

Literally my city— this isn’t working (@Ocreativitigang) August 21, 2021

What is your reaction to this story?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here