CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#KalyanSingh
Home » News » Buzz » 'Bholi Si Surat': Faridabad Police’s Hilarious Tweet to Identify Bike Thief is Viral
1-MIN READ

'Bholi Si Surat': Faridabad Police’s Hilarious Tweet to Identify Bike Thief is Viral

Faridabad police took Twitter to tell about a motorcycle robbery by connecting it with the 90s Bollywood song ‘Bholi Si Surat’ from Shah Rukh Khan hit film Dil To Pagal Hai. ( Credits: YouTube/ Twitter)

Faridabad police took Twitter to tell about a motorcycle robbery by connecting it with the 90s Bollywood song ‘Bholi Si Surat’ from Shah Rukh Khan hit film Dil To Pagal Hai. ( Credits: YouTube/ Twitter)

Faridabad police has referred to the 90s song ‘Bholi Si Surat’ while sharing the image of a motorcycle thief on Twitter.

Police departments across the country have all inculcated the use of social media to instill awareness to those living under its jurisdiction and often the use of humour seems to touch a chord with netizens and that’s exactly what happened with a recent tweet by the Faridabad police. Their latest tweet has left netizens laughing out loud with their excellent sense of humour.

Faridabad police took Twitter to tell about a motorcycle robbery by connecting it with the 90s Bollywood song ‘Bholi Si Surat’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s hit movie ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’.

“Bholi si soorat, kaam mein sustee, motorcycle churae, hae” translates to “innocent face, feels lazy to work, steals motorcycle" and the hilarious twist to the romantic song seems to fit the tweet perfectly. In addition to it, the Faridabad police has also added a hashtag to the photo by saying that the person has been arrested with a caption: #ab_to_andar_hai.

Here is the tweet:

RELATED STORIES

This has left netizens in splits at the connection between the 90s Bollywood song and the bike theivery incident. Some have joined the conversation by continuing with the song, some have shared hilarious photos saying that the police have done a wonderful job with a ‘Thug’ response.

Here are few reactions:

What is your reaction to this story?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:August 22, 2021, 14:25 IST