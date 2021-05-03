Farmer Couple in Colombia Grows Mango Weighing 4.25 kg, Makes it to Guinness World Record

As the mango season kicks in this summer, two Colombian farmers have a mouth-watering surprise in store for mango lovers. The duo has grown the world’s heaviest mango at 4.25 kg to enter the Guinness World Records.

The huge tangy fruit grown by German Orlando Novoa and Reina Maria Marroqun in Guayata, Colombia, at the San Martin in the area of Boyaca, has grabbed a spot in the book of Guinness World Records on April 29.

After breaking the previous record held by a mango, weighing 3.435kg, found in Philippines in 2009, German said that by winning the title, their goal is to show the world that people in Colombia are “humble, hardworking people who love the countryside” and “produce great fruits” from the land that is cultivated with love. He added that the massive fruit represents a message of hope and joy for their people as the world is going through a pandemic.

It's mango-licious! The world's heaviest mango has just been discovered in Colombia Read the full story! https://t.co/QAtWHX2Vfg pic.twitter.com/J20NJlxDQb — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 29, 2021

The official website for the Guinness World Records states that German’s daughter researched on the internet for world records after they saw its heavy size. After weighing it and confirming that their mango was the heaviest in the world they approached the World Records.

German told the Guinness World Records the award recognizes the “effort and dedication of the Guayatuno countryside and the love for nature that our parents passed down to us.”

To celebrate their record, the family shared and ate the entire mango which was “very delicious and healthy inside,” states German. To commemorate the record holding fruit, they also made a replica of it and donated it to the municipality to record the history making in Guayata.

As per German, this is the second Guinness World Records title grabbed by their municipality as in 2014, they broke the world record for the longest natural flower carpet at 3,1999 square metres.

Guayata, famous for agriculture, also produces coffee, arepas, mogollas and mangoes are only grown for family consumption and usually in small quantities.

