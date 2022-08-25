Farmer Pays Epic Tribute to Parents in Telangana, Cultivates Picture of Them Using Paddy Seedlings

Paying a rich tribute to his parents, a 72-year-old farmer from Telangana has created a picture of the late genitors with paddy seedlings in his farm field. Nagula Chinna Gangaram, who resides in Chinthalur village of Telangana’s Nizamabad district, has been doing wonders in the field of cultivation by adopting a noted method of organic farming.

Since organic farming is considered good for health, Chinni Krishnudu (the surrounding farmers call Gangaram fondly with this name) completely avoids the use of chemicals and pesticides. He rather uses only organic fertilisers.

Krishnudu got this inspiration for organic farming from natural farming expert Subhash Palekar. He also read books by another agriculturist Rajiv Dixit on organic farming and practiced it by collecting a huge variety of rice from across the country. He has done progressive work by developing as many as 110 varieties of rice, which was not possible even for scientists. He achieved a rare record by developing 110 varieties of rice belonging to different countries in his agricultural land.

He became an idol to other farmers by not using fertilisers. Krishnudu also received the Rythu Nestham award from then Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on December 16, 2020, for his expertise in modern farming with an old practice.

After receiving so many accolades and rewards in the agriculture sector, Krishnudu wanted to show his love and affection towards his parents to mankind.

This was when he decided to prepare the farmland of one acre for cultivation.

He developed paddy seedlings of the paddy varieties called Bangaru Gulaabi, Pancharathna, and Chintaluru Sannaalu to the prepared farmland. Earlier he draws the picture of his genitors and transplanted two varieties of paddy seedlings across the picture.

As the paddy crop grows, one can see the picture of his parents in bird view. To show this to the world, he documented the image of his parents grown by paddy seedlings in video format using drone cameras.

The people who came to know about his way of expressing his love and affection towards his parents have been appreciating him by saying that Chinni Krishnudu was not only a great role model for farmers but he’s also an ideal son.

